Share
News

Judge Releases Suspect in Vicious Murder of 65-Year-Old Handyman

 By Jared Harris  October 3, 2024 at 10:05am
Share

A suspect who police said confessed to the brutal murder of a 65-year-old veteran has now been released by a Seattle judge.

Police say 19-year-old K’Shawn Konscience Jimerson called 911 on Friday and confessed to stabbing someone with a knife in Renton, Washington, according to KCPQ.

Officers from the Renton Police Department arrived at the scene to find 65-year-old handyman and veteran Michael Gray with multiple stab wounds to his back and side.

Gray was found inside the apartment of the Jimerson family, where Jimerson’s grandmother had hired him to do handyman work. He had reportedly spent a day and a half cleaning the walls of the apartment before the deadly incident happened.

Gray was not a stranger to the Jimersons, as he was a neighbor.

Jimerson claimed self defense and was released one day after his arrest by King County District Court Judge Michele Gehlsen. She set his bond at $50,000, much less than the $2 million requested by the prosecutor.

Despite concerning details brought forward by police, Jimerson has not been ordered to undergo any monitoring. There is practically nothing beyond his future court appearance keeping him from fleeing.

Police said this is clearly not a case of self defense.

Authorities said surveillance video from the scene showed the 19-year-old Jimerson chasing the handyman down and battering his head from behind with a large wooden club.

Should Jimerson's bond have been higher?

They said Jimerson then ran to grab a knife before fatally wounding Gray inside the home.

Witnesses saw Gray bleeding and Jimerson holding the bloodied knife. Detectives said they later found the knife in a sink filled with detergent.

The release of Jimerson did not sit well with Renton Police Department officials.

“During his first appearance, the prosecutor asked for a $2 million bail, but the district court judge imposed a $50,000 bail,” a Facebook post from the RPD stated. “Jimerson was able to pay the $5,000 fee and was released the next day.”

The department chief said the community deserves more than the release of Jimerson.

Related:
Lawyers Use Last-Minute Racial Bias Claim in Bid to Get Murderer's Execution Halted for a Third Time

“We are disappointed in the decision to grant such a low bail for a murder suspect,” Chief Jon Schuldt said in the RPD’s post.

“The suspect’s violent actions warrant detention, and our community deserves to be protected from a suspect who commits these types of violent acts.”

According to the department, Schuldt is in contact with the judge to determine the reason for the low bail.

KCPQ reported that prosecutors will attempt to rush a murder charge filing in the case as Jimerson remains out of jail.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Judge Releases Suspect in Vicious Murder of 65-Year-Old Handyman
Skydiving Instructor Jailed After 28 Deaths at Parachuting School
Other Alleged Perpetrators to Be Revealed in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: 'The Names Will Shock You'
Court Rules 'Whale Wars' Star Must Remain Detained, Faces Possible Extradition to Answer for Violence Against Whaling Ship
Shameless Media Tries to Spin Walz's Deer-in-the-Headlights Look as a Good Thing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation