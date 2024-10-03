A suspect who police said confessed to the brutal murder of a 65-year-old veteran has now been released by a Seattle judge.

Police say 19-year-old K’Shawn Konscience Jimerson called 911 on Friday and confessed to stabbing someone with a knife in Renton, Washington, according to KCPQ.

Officers from the Renton Police Department arrived at the scene to find 65-year-old handyman and veteran Michael Gray with multiple stab wounds to his back and side.

Gray was found inside the apartment of the Jimerson family, where Jimerson’s grandmother had hired him to do handyman work. He had reportedly spent a day and a half cleaning the walls of the apartment before the deadly incident happened.

Gray was not a stranger to the Jimersons, as he was a neighbor.

Jimerson claimed self defense and was released one day after his arrest by King County District Court Judge Michele Gehlsen. She set his bond at $50,000, much less than the $2 million requested by the prosecutor.

Despite concerning details brought forward by police, Jimerson has not been ordered to undergo any monitoring. There is practically nothing beyond his future court appearance keeping him from fleeing.

Police said this is clearly not a case of self defense.

Authorities said surveillance video from the scene showed the 19-year-old Jimerson chasing the handyman down and battering his head from behind with a large wooden club.

They said Jimerson then ran to grab a knife before fatally wounding Gray inside the home.

Witnesses saw Gray bleeding and Jimerson holding the bloodied knife. Detectives said they later found the knife in a sink filled with detergent.

The release of Jimerson did not sit well with Renton Police Department officials.

“During his first appearance, the prosecutor asked for a $2 million bail, but the district court judge imposed a $50,000 bail,” a Facebook post from the RPD stated. “Jimerson was able to pay the $5,000 fee and was released the next day.”

The department chief said the community deserves more than the release of Jimerson.

“We are disappointed in the decision to grant such a low bail for a murder suspect,” Chief Jon Schuldt said in the RPD’s post.

“The suspect’s violent actions warrant detention, and our community deserves to be protected from a suspect who commits these types of violent acts.”

According to the department, Schuldt is in contact with the judge to determine the reason for the low bail.

KCPQ reported that prosecutors will attempt to rush a murder charge filing in the case as Jimerson remains out of jail.

