News
News

Judge Rules in Favor of Teacher Suspended for Refusing to Use Transgender Pronouns

Erin Coates June 8, 2021 at 2:18pm

A judge ruled Tuesday that a Virginia teacher must be reinstated after he was suspended for refusing to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

Judge James Plowman Jr. granted Tanner Cross’s request for a temporary injunction immediately and said the school district must allow the physical education teacher to return to his position and Loudoun County Public Schools property, according to WRC-TV.

Cross was suspended from Leesburg Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia, after remarks he made at a meeting of the Loudoun County school board last month in which he referenced a recent “60 Minutes” report that featured gender dysphoric individuals who regretted gender transition surgery, Fox News reported.

“My name is Tanner Cross and I am speaking out of love for those who are suffering from gender dysphoria,” Cross said.

“‘60 Minutes’ this past Sunday interviewed over 30 young people who transitioned but they felt led astray because of lack of pushback or how easy it was to make physical changes to their bodies,” he said. “They are now detransitioning.”

Trending:
Biden's Gun Confiscation Scheme: Millions of Firearm Owners May Soon Become Felons

The speech came as Loudoun County Public Schools are considering a draft policy that would compel staff and students to refer to individuals by preferred pronouns.

According to Cross, the policy would be “abuse of a child” and “sinning,” WRC reported.

He told the school board that he couldn’t abide by the proposed policy because it would violate his religious beliefs.

Do you think fear of retaliation prevents many people from speaking out in these situations?

After he was placed on leave, he filed a lawsuit against the school board and said he was being punished for exercising his First Amendment rights.

“When LCPS suspended Tanner they crossed a line, and that’s why we took them to court,” Cross’ attorney Tyson Langhofer said.

An attorney for the school system said that Leesburg Elementary’s principal had to remove Cross because he feared backlash from parents.

“Last Tuesday, I went to school board meeting and respectfully objected to two proposed policies,” Cross said at a rally after Friday’s hearing.

Related:
Video: Texas Mom Goes Undercover as Age 13 Daughter in Middle School

“When I spoke, I was thinking about my values, my students, my parents and my fellow teachers. The truth is I’m not alone. Many of us are concerned that proposed policies would harm students and require us to violate our beliefs by saying things that are not true.”

He added, “LCPS should not require me to violate my conscience and lie to my students.”

The court ruled that Cross’ comments were protected speech and the district couldn’t prove that they caused significant disruption to school operations.

Court documents say “an aggrieved party” has 15 days to ask the court to review the ruling.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Job Openings Hit Record High as Biden Admin Continues to Incentivize Unemployment
Judge Rules in Favor of Teacher Suspended for Refusing to Use Transgender Pronouns
The Law Just Caught Up with the Mexico Fan Accused of Injuring an American Player During Championship Game
Kamala Harris Falsely Claims 'We've Been to the Border,' Laughs When Interviewer Calls Her Out
Ex-CDC Director Says He Was Flooded with Death Threats from Scientists for Supporting Lab Leak Theory
See more...

Conversation