Judge Rules Man Can Keep Anti-California License Plate After DMV Calls It 'Racist' and 'Defamatory'

A Nevada man whose license plate has subtly asked Californians to remain in their own state for almost two decades can keep it, a judge decided earlier this week.

Since 2004, Adam Steelmon of Reno has driven with a personalized plate with a simple message — “Go Back to California.”

The plate reads: “GOBK2CA.”

KVVU-TV reported the plate was flagged and accused of promoting a “defamatory” and possibly “racist” message.

Californians are not a protected class of people, which a judge apparently agreed with after Steelmon fought the revocation of the license plate.

Steelmon never had any issues with the plate until last month when he posted a picture of it online.

It went viral, but not everyone enjoyed its message.

The next thing he knew, he told KOLO-TV, the state of Nevada told him the Department of Motor Vehicles was going to recall the plate.

“[About a week after the Facebook post] I get a letter from the DMV saying we don’t feel like your license plate is appropriate and here’s a letter saying we’re recalling them,” he said.

Steelmon added, “Local law enforcement have pulled me over to tell me they liked my license plate. Texas has pulled me over. In 20 years, I’ve had one person say, ‘Well, I don’t think your license plates are very appropriate.’”

The man challenged the state’s decision to revoke his plate, and on Monday a DMV administrative judge ruled in Steelmon’s favor, KVVU reported.

Steelmon may keep the plate, so long as he does not let his payments on it lapse.

Public Information Officer for the Nevada DMV Eli Rohl, explained the state’s statute on what can be put on a personalized license plate to KOLO.

“Can’t print numbers upside down. Can’t do more than 7 numbers. You can’t express contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, ethnic heritage, or gender,” Rohl said.

He added, “Can’t have any sexual, derogatory or obscene. Can’t contain a direct or indirect reference to drugs, or drug paraphernalia, or a gang, and it can’t make a defamatory reference to a person or a group.”

Nevada has been inundated for decades by political and financial refugees from the Golden State — as have other Mountain West and desert states.

