Path 27
News
The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, which occurred on June 24, 2021, is depicted in a photo showing an aerial point of view.
The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, which occurred on June 24, 2021, is depicted in a photo showing an aerial point of view. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Judge Rules Those Whose Lives Were Impacted by Miami Condo Collapse Should Receive Millions in Compensation

The Associated Press July 21, 2021 at 9:59am
Path 27

Victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially, a judge said Wednesday.

That sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing.

“The court’s concern has always been the victims here,” the judge said, adding that the group includes visitors and renters, not just condo owners.

“Their rights will be protected.”

The $150 million does not count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse, which killed at least 97 people.

Trending:
Hillary 2.0: Biden Used Private Email While VP to Send Government Intelligence to Hunter Biden - Report

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action that would cover all victims and family members if they choose, the judge said.

“I have no doubt, no stone will be left unturned,” Hanzman said of the lawsuits.

A receiver appointed by Hanzman to handle the Champlain Towers board’s finances said the site has been completely cleared of debris under the watchful eye of investigators from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — the agency leading a federal probe into the collapse.

Rubble considered key evidence is being stored in a Miami-area warehouse, with the rest in nearby vacant lots, said the receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg. All of that will be preserved as possible evidence for the lawsuits and for other experts to review, he said.

Should people who suffered losses due to the collapse receive compensation?

“It may take years for their report to become public,” Goldberg said of the NIST probe.

The building was just undergoing its 40-year recertification process when it collapsed. That came three years after an engineer warned of serious structural issues needing immediate attention.

Most of the concrete repair and other work had yet to be started.

There remain differences of opinion among condo owners about what to do with the site. Some want the entire condo rebuilt so they can move back in.

Others say it should be left as a memorial site to honor those who died. A third suggestion is to combine both.

Related:
Brother of the Last Unidentified Condo Collapse Victim Opens Up About the Power of Faith in Times of Grief

Owner Raysa Rodriguez, whose unit was on the ninth floor, said she couldn’t imagine going back into a building in a place where so many friends died.

“I personally would never set foot in a building. That’s a gravesite,” Rodriguez told the judge.

“I wake up in the middle of the night thinking of everyone who perished.”

Oren Cytrynbaum, an attorney who is informally representing some fellow condo owners, said it was important to think creatively about the building sale, including whether requirements might be added such as a memorial of some kind for future developers.

“It shouldn’t be a traditional land sale,” Cytrynbaum said.

“We’re not on one path.”

Hanzman, however, said time is of the essence because victims and families need money to begin rebuilding their lives.

“This is not a case where we have time to let grass grow underneath it,” he said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has offered a tract of land in his neighboring city for construction of a Surfside memorial.

“All options will be considered,” the judge said, adding that any memorial must be paid for with public dollars.

“It’s going to have to be funded by the general public, not these particular victims.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Brother of the Last Unidentified Condo Collapse Victim Opens Up About the Power of Faith in Times of Grief
New Multi-Year Plan in California Could Raise Students' Tuition and Fees Across 10 Campuses
Federal Women's Prison That Housed Actress Lori Loughlin Investigated for Alleged Sexual Abuse
After a Year of Online Learning, California Students Return to the Classroom
Judge Rules Those Whose Lives Were Impacted by Miami Condo Collapse Should Receive Millions in Compensation
See more...

Conversation