Judge Saves Nuns (Temporarily) from Democrats Forcing Them to Participate in New York's Euthanasia Scheme

New York Democrats have suffered a setback in forcing Roman Catholic nuns to engage in assisted suicide as a temporary restraining order was issued by U.S. District Judge Ann Nardacki.

Last month, the religious freedom law firm Becket took the case on behalf of several Roman Catholic organizations, saying their faith kept them from engaging in prescribing lethal drugs to patients to assist them in dying. The law in question is the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act.

The next filings in the case are due Aug. 20.

Under this law, which went into effect Wednesday, there’s a way for “a terminally ill, mentally capable adult with a prognosis of 6 months or less to live to have the option to request, obtain and decide to ingest medication to die peacefully in their sleep if suffering is unbearable.”

Becket said in the news release, “Beginning August 5, any healthcare provider who declines to prescribe suicide pills could still have to tell terminally ill patients about their ‘right’ to kill themselves, help them meet the requirements for obtaining suicide pills, and direct them to a provider willing to prescribe the lethal drugs.”

“Refusal invites significant fines, license revocation, or even time behind bars.”

The organizations represented are the Little Sisters of the Poor, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, and the Diocese of Rockville Centre, and its Bishop John Barres.

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LifeSite News reported comments by Barres after the restraining order was issued.

“We will never submit to New York’s culture of death,” he said.

“Assisted suicide is a grave moral failure that puts the elderly, the disabled, and those suffering from mental and emotional illness at risk of abuse and manipulation. Christ the Divine Physician calls us to accompany the sick and dying with compassion, not abandon them to death. The court should protect that millennia-old mission.”

Democrats will fight hard to devalue life, whether in the womb through murdering children or killing the aged and infirm.

Note the concerns from Barres — this law could lead to abuses or manipulation to ensure a patient dies.

A patient could even be killed under duress. The thought itself is horrific, but not unexpected for a party so obsessed with death.

In June, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly half a million dollars in taxes going towards the New York City Abortion Access Hub, a referral network to expedite child killing.

In other words, if you want to murder your baby, New York Democrats will help you do that.

If you want to kill the elderly or ill, they’ll gladly help with that as well.

But should you value life, as the Roman Catholics represented by Becket do, you’ll find yourself embroiled in a legal battle.

Why do we consistently see Democrats colliding with Christians? The New York Post reported in April that under former President Joe Biden — who claims to be Roman Catholic — “aggressive prosecutions” of Christians took place, with Roman Catholic priests being secretly monitored.

For what ends? Were these priests going to call for jihad, encourage child marriage, or try to establish a caliphate?

If Democrats want to address the real problem, they should start with the millions of people that advocate for those things.

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