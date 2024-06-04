Judge Sentences 75-Year-Old Woman for Praying at Abortion Clinic, Taunts Horrified Husband for Christian Faith: Report
America’s two-tiered justice system continues to rear its ugly head.
According to the Washington Examiner, 75-year-old Paulette Harlow was sentenced on Friday by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to two years in prison for praying outside of a Washington D.C. abortion clinic four years ago.
According to the pro-life group Live Action, Harlow’s husband, John, delivered a statement to the court declaring he feared his wife would die behind bars without his care.
Kollar-Kotelly’s response, from Live Action’s report, can only be described as a taunt; she said she hoped Harlow would “make an effort to remain alive” as it was a “tenet of [Harlow’s] religion.”
Harlow along with other pro-life activists went to the Washington Surgi-clinic on Oct. 22, 2020, day to pray the children of those expecting mothers who were seeking to end their lives would be saved.
A total of nine people, including Harlow, were arrested on charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
Under the act, one cannot engage in, “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”
You can see police making the arrests of the pro-life activists below.
Here is a video of the protest this poor woman is going to prison for. pic.twitter.com/xDcchPfQ7R
— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024
Prior to Harlow’s sentencing — on May 15th — the Department of Justice released its own statement regarding the events of the day she was arrested. Seven of Harlow’s fellow activists has been sentenced the day before.
“The seven defendants executed an extensive blockade of a reproductive care clinic, including faking a patient appointment to enter the facility,” Assistant Director Michael Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division said in the statement.
“FACE Act violations are distressing to anyone attempting to safely access reproductive healthcare, and, in this case, unfortunately resulted in the physical injury of a nurse. The FBI continues our work to ensure everyone has unimpeded access to reproductive health care facilities.”
“The Justice Department will continue to protect both patients seeking reproductive health services and providers of those services. We will hold accountable those who seek to interfere with access to reproductive health services in our country,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the statement.
The DOJ will approach protesters with zeal and efficiency when it’s in the name of “reproductive health.”
Why can’t it be bothered to go after countless left-wing activists who plague our streets and harass us with destruction of property, violence, and murder?
When rioters and terrorists take to the streets, they are celebrated as champions of all that is good.
Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters infamously told her supporters to harass the Trump administration officials in 2018.
In 2020, the country saw countless examples of Black Lives Matter and antifa terrorism after George Floyd’s death as anyone looting, destroying, assaulting, and even killing was defended for expressing supposed righteous indignation over Floyd’s death.
Not only politicians, but establishment media outlets bent over backward for these people. Remember CNN captioning footage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as “fiery but mostly peaceful” as buildings burned?
These are the real criminals the DOJ should pursue. Americans praying that children are not murdered should not land high on its list of priorities.
Harlow’s case is a travesty and only further proves the U.S. justice system, in the hands of progressive Democrats, hates conservative values.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.