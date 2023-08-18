A woman convicted of mailing a dangerous homemade poison to former President Donald Trump has received her prison sentence — and it’s a long one.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

The sentence amounts to nearly 22 years in custody for Ferrier, a 56-year-old dual French and Canadian citizen.

Ferrier sent threatening letters containing ricin to the White House in September 2020 from her home in Quebec, Canada.

She also mailed the poison to eight law enforcement officials in Texas — who she believed were responsible for a previous jail stay she experienced in the United States.

Ferrier also urged critics of the then-president to “please shoot [T]rump in the face” the same month, according to the Department of Justice.

After mailing the poisoned letters, Ferrier took matters into her own hands.

She subsequently was arrested at the Peace Bridge Border Crossing in Buffalo, New York, where border authorities found her with a firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Ferrier will be subject to a lifetime of supervised release upon leaving prison — a condition possibly to be arranged with French or Canadian authorities upon her release, guaranteeing she’ll never be fully free of the criminal justice system.

Federal offenders sentenced after Nov. 1, 1987, are ineligible for parole, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Ferrier also will be deported from the United States.

Despite pleading guilty as a condition of a plea agreement, Ferrier didn’t appear remorseful when speaking at her sentencing hearing.

“I consider myself to be an activist, not a terrorist,” Ferrier said of her actions, according to CNN.

“Activists are constructive, terrorists are destructive.”

“The only regret I have is that it didn’t work and that I couldn’t stop Trump.”

Ferrier pleaded guilty to two counts of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons in two separate criminal cases — in the District of Columbia and in Texas.

