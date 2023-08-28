Tell me this isn’t political.

The trial date for charges against former President Donald Trump for charges against him related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U. S. Capitol incursion is set for March 4, 2024.

That, my friend, is the day before the Super Tuesday primary for Republicans.

Tell me this isn’t political.

The decision on the trial date was made by Judge Tanya Chutkan, according to Scripps News. She’s a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The trial date begins with jury selection, according to CNBC. And the jury pool will come from the D.C. area, where Joe Biden received 92.1 percent of the 2020 presidential vote.

Tell me this isn’t political.

Trump attorney John Lauro, objected, of course, and Monday said he wanted the case moved elsewhere. Judge Chutkan said she would keep a “close eye” on the situation, whatever that means, according to Scripps.

Lauro also said the trial date “is inconsistent with President Trump’s right to due process and the right to effective assistance of counsel,” CNBC reported.

The judge arrived at the March 4 trial date decision following a wide spread of proposals between Trump’s legal team and federal prosecutors under the direction of special counsel Jack Smith, CNBC said.

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice sought a January 2, 2024, trial date, but Chutkan said that wasn’t enough time for Trump’s people to prepare.

That’s good — after all, even show trials have to retain some appearance of propriety.

But the Trump request of April, 2026, Chutkan said, was “far beyond what is necessary,” according to CNBC.

Of course it’s beyond what is necessary. The 2024 election will be long past by then, and if Trump loses, the whole thing may not be worth Democrats pursuing (unlikely, since The Donald needs to be punished for ever getting involved in tampering with how The Big People run things).

Besides state cases in New York and Georgia, the January 6 incursion case represents the second round of federal charges brought against Trump.

It consists of four indictments: 1) “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” 2) “conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding,” 3) “obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding,” and 4) “conspiracy against rights,” according to CNN.

Typical leftist practice — project on your enemies the general types of things leftists do.

Some thoughts on Judge Judge Chutkan, an Obama appointee. In her native Jamaica, her grandfather, Frank Hill, was a communist revolutionary, according to the New York Post. The British briefly jailed him for “subversive activities” during World War II.

Not that her grandfather’s activities should carry weight by themselves. However, the Post also reported on a resolution this month by Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The resolution called for “censuring and condemning” Chutkan for, among other things, a “bizarre rant” in a Jan. 6 sentencing action, where she condoned what Gaetz outlined as “violent” protests following the death of George Floyd.

Gaetz quoted Chutkan as saying: “To compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights, to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a false equivalency and ignores a very real danger that the January 6 riot posed to the foundation of our democracy.’’

In the sentencing, Chutkan also “lamented that Donald Trump ‘remains free to this day,’” Gaetz’ resolution said.

That’s the judge slated to oversee the trial for Donald Trump for Jan. 6 incidents.

Tell me this isn’t political.

