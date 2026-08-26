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Judge Shuts Down Lindsay Clancy's Legal Team's Push for a Mistrial After Religion Comes Into Play

 By Bryan Chai  August 26, 2026 at 5:15am
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As the trial of Lindsay Clancy appears to be winding down, the alleged murderer’s defense team’s latest legal gambit appears to have come up rather short.

According to multiple reports, the judge presiding over this case of great national curiosity denied that gambit, effectively ending the mistrial play that Clancy’s team had been angling for.

NBC News reported that this issue began when a prosecution witness mentioned Clancy’s faith, which is purportedly Roman Catholic.

The witness apparently said that Clancy’s claim that her children would be “going to God” conflicted with her stated faith and teachings.

The defense felt that this was beyond the pale — even going so far as to call it “intentional misconduct” — and that’s when the mistrial push began.

The judge ultimately denied that motion for mistrial, but did strike the Catholicism inquiry from the record, and told jurors not to factor that into their decision.

“I’m going to tell them that’s an inappropriate area of inquiry and that this witness’ understanding of Catholic dogma or Catholic teaching is irrelevant,” Judge William Sullivan said.

The judge’s decision comes despite multiple admonishing remarks about using religion in the prosecution:

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One of Clancy’s defense attorneys seemed to echo an air of finality about it all when speaking to reporters outside of the courthouse.

“It’s a trial, you never know — up and down, you’re happy, you’re not — who knows?” the defense attorney said, per NBC News. “Yeah, it’s been a good trial. The evidence has come out and I feel pretty good about it.”

According to the Associated Press, the final witness, a psychologist, took the stand on Tuesday.

Paul Zeizel’s testimony was an interesting one, though he largely appeared to side with the defense that Clancy was, in fact, in a psychotic state at the time of the crime.

Lindsay Clancy, 36, has been thrust into the national spotlight after she allegedly — and horrifically — murdered her three young children via strangulation.

While Clancy has admitted to the murders, the trial now rests on whether or not she should be held responsible, with the defense angling for her to be found not guilty by insanity.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges due to her insanity defense.

If convicted, Clancy would potentially face life in prison with no chance for parole. If found not guilty via the insanity defense, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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