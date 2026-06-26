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Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in 4th District Court on June 12, 2026, in Provo, Utah.
Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in 4th District Court on June 12, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (Francisco Kjolseth - Pool / Getty Images)

Judge Shuts Down Tyler Robinson's Attempt to Dodge Death Penalty

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2026 at 3:25pm
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The judge in the trial of the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk refused on Friday to bar the prosecution from seeking the death penalty in the case.

District Court Judge Tony Graf said Utah County prosecutor Christopher Ballard violated the rules for the trial by comments he made to the media, according to NBC News.

The “civil contempt” ruling was made over comments Ballard made to TMZ that regardless of tests of a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk’s body, there was sufficient evidence to convict Tyler Robinson.

The defense argued that the comments could sway potential jurors.

In Friday’s virtual hearing, Graf noted Robinson’s lawyers “initiated the media frenzy” to which Ballard responded, according to the New York Post.

Should Tyler Robinson receive the death penalty if convicted?

Robinson’s attorneys said in a court filing that a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives report “indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson,” according to USA Today.

Graf said the media claimed the report was a “bombshell that exonerates Robinson.”

At the time, Ballard said, “But I can say generally that when the results of a bullet fragment analysis come back as inconclusive, that means only that the fragment did not contain enough detail for the examiner to determine whether the characteristics on the fragment were consistent with having been fired by a particular firearm.”

Graf said that comment was fine, but the one that said there was enough evidence to convict Robinson without the test crossed the line.

“While Mr. Ballard offered a cursory nod to the presumption of innocence, these statements were not reasonably necessary under rule 3.6 C to mitigate the confusion surrounding the ATF report,” Graf said.

Related:
Tyler Robinson's Transgender Lover Given Immunity for Statement to Prosecutors

But the judge said there was a limit to how far he would go to punish Ballard.

“The court finds that striking the death penalty is grossly disproportionate to the misconduct and legally unavailable in this civil contempt framework,” Graf said.

Robinson faces a charge of aggravated murder.

His preliminary hearing is set to begin Monday, according to CBS News.

The purpose of the hearing, under Utah law, is to decide if the prosecution has enough evidence to bring Robinson to trial.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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