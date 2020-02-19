SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Judge in Stone Case Refuses To Delay Sentencing Despite Evidence of Jury Corruption

×
By Carmine Sabia
Published February 19, 2020 at 4:09pm
Print

The sentencing of Roger Stone, the former associate of President Donald Trump, was political from the start and in the face of new concerns, the judge is refusing to delay it.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, said that she would not postpone the sentencing despite damaging new information.

“I think that delaying this sentence would not be a prudent thing to do under all of the circumstances,” she said during a conference call with the prosecution and defense, The Hill reported.

The prosecutors originally assigned to the case all resigned last week after President Trump tweeted that he thought the sentencing recommendation was too harsh and the Justice Department agreed.

The defense team had asked for a new trial in the face of evidence that one of the jurors, Tomeka Hart, was a biased anti-Trumper.

TRENDING: Even Gutfeld Groans at Epic Moment Jesse Watters Rips Up Donna Brazile's Notes on Live TV

Hart took to Facebook to defend the prosecutors in the case, the Daily Memphian reported.

“I have kept my silence for months. Initially, it was for my safety. Then, I decided to remain silent out of fear of politicizing the matter,” Hart wrote.

“But I can’t keep quiet any longer. I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis – the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial.

“It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice. For that, I wanted to speak up for them and ask you to join me in thanking them for their service.

Do you think Roger Stone should get a new trial?

“As foreperson, I made sure we went through every element, of every charge, matching the evidence presented in the case that led us to return a conviction of guilty on all 7 counts.

“For a moment I was afraid. But I don’t live in fear. It is not my nature to be silent.”

RELATED: Weeks After Impeachment Failure, Holdover Judges Announce Emergency Meeting on Trump

Hart is 100 percent correct.

It is not like her to remain silent.

Especially when it comes to her contempt for the president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Carmine Sabia
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.







Judge in Stone Case Refuses To Delay Sentencing Despite Evidence of Jury Corruption
In Response to Bloomberg's Trashing Farmers, Paul Harvey's 'God Made a Farmer' Recording Goes Viral
Gov't Revokes Vet's Gun License Thanks to Red-Flag Law
Fearless Trump Tweets Same Quote That Once Got James Woods Suspended
In Denial: Pelosi Interrupts CNN Anchor To Falsely Claim Trump Wasn't Acquitted
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×