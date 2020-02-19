Judge in Stone Case Refuses To Delay Sentencing Despite Evidence of Jury Corruption

The sentencing of Roger Stone, the former associate of President Donald Trump, was political from the start and in the face of new concerns, the judge is refusing to delay it.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, said that she would not postpone the sentencing despite damaging new information.

“I think that delaying this sentence would not be a prudent thing to do under all of the circumstances,” she said during a conference call with the prosecution and defense, The Hill reported.

The prosecutors originally assigned to the case all resigned last week after President Trump tweeted that he thought the sentencing recommendation was too harsh and the Justice Department agreed.

The defense team had asked for a new trial in the face of evidence that one of the jurors, Tomeka Hart, was a biased anti-Trumper.

TRENDING: After Schiff's Disastrous Impeachment, Pelosi Appoints 'Whistleblower Ombudsman'

Hart took to Facebook to defend the prosecutors in the case, the Daily Memphian reported.

“I have kept my silence for months. Initially, it was for my safety. Then, I decided to remain silent out of fear of politicizing the matter,” Hart wrote.

“But I can’t keep quiet any longer. I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis – the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial.

“It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice. For that, I wanted to speak up for them and ask you to join me in thanking them for their service.

Do you think Roger Stone should get a new trial? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

“As foreperson, I made sure we went through every element, of every charge, matching the evidence presented in the case that led us to return a conviction of guilty on all 7 counts.

“For a moment I was afraid. But I don’t live in fear. It is not my nature to be silent.”

John Lewis is the last person Donald Trump should be picking a fight with right now https://t.co/aPZejH6txg — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) January 14, 2017

Saw a comment on my friend Marybeth Conley’s page re Acosta v 45 wherein the person said Acosta should be denied press access until he learns to respect the Office of the President! 😳🧐 Yeah cause 45 respects the office fully🤨. Are these folks serious?!! — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) November 17, 2018

RELATED: Weeks After Impeachment Failure, Holdover Judges Announce Emergency Meeting on Trump

“When 11 American prisoners in North Korea were released during the Obama administration, the President didn’t make it into a spectacle about himself.” Keith Boykin https://t.co/6oVWsmbGJz — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) May 11, 2018

Yes, Colt 45 (because he must be/stay drunk) is the outlaw and disorder president. https://t.co/w1LX1Ol9EZ — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) August 13, 2017

“1/4 Today’s wrongly decided Supreme Court validation of the Trump Admin travel ban directed at people of Muslim faith further chips away at the foundation of our democracy.” 👊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/bV8QhyMAaz — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) June 27, 2018

“Protestors troll Trump with “Welcome to Kenya” signs during Hawaii visit https://t.co/4sfrNeNgLW” 😂🤣😜 https://t.co/S6AKTRdDF3 — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) November 5, 2017

Hart is 100 percent correct.

It is not like her to remain silent.

Especially when it comes to her contempt for the president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.