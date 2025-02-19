Share
Judge Who Stopped Trump's Spending Freeze Lands in Boiling Hot Water Over Conflict of Interest; Impeachment Talk in the Air

 By Joe Saunders  February 19, 2025 at 10:04am
A conservative legal group is accusing a federal judge of having a conflict of interest in ruling against President Donald Trump’s freeze on federal grants.

America First Legal, a group with a track record of taking on major causes, maintains Judge John McConnell, chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, is a beneficiary of the federal spending he ruled in favor of.

In a series of social media posts published Sunday, the group is pushing documents to back it up. And an impeachment movement was already afoot.

On Jan. 31, McConnell issued an order blocking a Trump move that halted already-approved federal grants, as The Hill reported. Democrats had savagely attacked Tump’s decision, and McConnell’s order came after a court challenge by Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia.

In the lengthy thread, America First Legal reported that McConnell has served on the board of directors of a nonprofit group, Crossroads Rhode Island, that has received more than $128 million in federal funding in the past 18 years.

“When Judge McConnell ruled against the Trump Administration and required federal taxpayers to continue funding the State of Rhode Island, it seems that he also required continued funding for his pet ‘non-profit,’ Crossroads Rhode Island,” the group charged.

Crossroads Rhode Island is a group that helps “homeless or at-risk individuals and families secure stable housing,” according to its website.

McConnell is an unpaid member of its board.

However worthy the cause, though, America First Legal maintains that McConnell has a duty to step aside from the case.


“If, as the documents suggest, Judge McConnell has been a leader of Crossroads Rhode Island, and if, as the documents also suggest, he knew or should have known that Crossroads Rhode Island would stand to benefit from his ruling against the federal taxpayers, then it seems he should have fully disclosed his entanglement with this federally funded organization up front and recused himself from the matter,” America First Legal argued in the thread.

“He did not do these things. Now, it appears he should immediately vacate his [temporary restraining order] and swiftly recuse himself from this case without delay to comply with his ethical obligations.”

The thread got plenty of attention — and responses from social media users.

“He should recuse himself to maintain integrity in the judiciary,” one user wrote. “The American people deserve transparency and fairness in our legal system.”

“I THINK HE NEEDS TO RESIGN OR BE IMPEACHED,” wrote another, with all upper-case urgency.

The America First Legal thread isn’t McConnell’s first problem since issuing his order.

Rep. Andrew Clyne, a George Republican, announced on X Feb. 12 that he was drafting articles of impeachment against McConnel, claiming he is a “partisan activist weaponizing our judicial system to stop President Trump’s funding freeze on woke and wasteful government spending.”

In a Newsweek report on Friday, a representative for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island said McConnell “does not speak to the press during the pendency of a case.”

