SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Federal Judge Strikes Down 20-Year-Old Abortion Law

By Savannah Pointer
at 1:38pm
Print

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers ruled to strike down a Kentucky law that could have shut down the state’s last abortion clinic.

The law required Kentucky’s abortion clinics to have a written agreement with a hospital and an ambulance service, in case they were needed for medical emergencies.

Stivers said on Friday that the 20-year-old law violated constitutionally protected due process, The Associated Press reported.

According to the judge, these agreements “do not advance a legitimate interest” in pursuit of promoting the health of women seeking to terminate their pregnancies.

“The Court has carefully reviewed the evidence presented in this case and concludes that the record is devoid of any credible proof that the challenged regulations have any tangible benefit to women’s health,” Stivers said in his 60-page ruling.

TRENDING: Democrat Awaiting Corruption Trial Found Dead at 56

“On the other hand, the regulations effectively eliminate women’s rights to abortions in the state. Therefore, the challenged regulations are unconstitutional.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, who supported the legal battle against the law, supported the judge’s decision.

“The court’s decision recognized the Kentucky law for what it is: an attack on women wrapped up in a bogus justification and pushed by politicians who’ve been transparent in their pursuit to ban abortion in the state of Kentucky,” ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri said, according to the AP.

In his ruling, Stivers referred to the testimony of one of the founders of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the state’s last abortion clinic, who told the court that they had never experienced a patient death because of an abortion and that only about 1-in-2,000 women undergoing an abortion have to be admitted to a hospital.

Do you believe the law should have been upheld?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Nationwide, it is estimated that there are about 3,000 induced abortions each day.

Despite the probable daily need for women in America to be transported to a hospital due to abortion complications, Stivers said in his ruling that out-of-state clinics did not “cure the infirmities” of the residents, as Kentucky law required.

“Defendants’ contention that it can trample upon the rights of Kentucky women because those rights could be exercised in other states is without merit,” the judge wrote.

The abortion clinic founder also testified that the complications that do arise are more likely to do so after the women have left the abortion facility, and the judge cited that in his ruling.

“Therefore, the existence or absence of transfer or transport agreements between abortion clinics and hospitals or ambulance services has no impact on the vast majority of the rare post-abortion complications,” Stivers wrote.

RELATED: Trump Admin Continues Pro-Life Agenda, Cancels Contract To Buy Aborted Baby Parts

Gov. Matt Bevin, who is a staunch opponent of abortion, opposed the law being struck down and promised that it will be appealed.

Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the governor, said that Bevin’s administration is confident they will win an appeal or reversal of the decision, according to the AP.

“We are disappointed that the court would strike down a statute that protects the health and well-being of Kentucky women,” Kuhn said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. Katz, left, answers questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday in Washington.Melina Mara / Pool / Getty Images

Fox News Fires Contributor over Comments on Kavanaugh Hearing

Randy DeSoto

Brett Kavanaugh sworn inWin McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes Kavanaugh Through, Flake Throws a Wrench

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks Thursday during a hearing on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Erin Schaff / Pool / Getty Image

Sen. Feinstein Does ‘Fact Check’ on Judiciary Committee. It Doesn’t Go Well

Peter Hasson

Win McNamee / Getty ImagesKavanaugh hearing

Democrats’ Next Phase in Kavanaugh Onslaught Revealed

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

ACLU Breaks Policy To Come Out Against Kavanaugh

Molly Prince

Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz of Texas questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Ted Cruz Dismantles the Case Against Kavanaugh Piece by Piece

Jack Davis

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, left, and Sen. Jeff Flake, right.

‘True American Coward’: Candace Owens Attacks Flake over Kavanaugh Vote

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.