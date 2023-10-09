Share
News

Judge Swoops in Last Second to Save Trump's Companies, But Doesn't Stop Fraud Trial

 By George C. Upper III  October 9, 2023 at 1:25pm
Share

There was some good news and some bad news for former President Donald Trump and his legal team Friday in a pair of decisions from an appellate judge in New York.

New York appeals court Associate Justice Peter Moulton issued a temporary stay that halted the breakup of a number of Trump-owned businesses, CNN reported Friday, but refused to throw out the fraud trial that had brought that decision about in the first place.

That stay, however, may prevent the dissolution of much of Trump’s business empire for no longer than a month.

Trump’s legal team argued that the businesses shouldn’t be broken up because, if Trump were to win an appeal against Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision to do so, it would be too late to reverse some of those actions.

Trump’s team hopes to see at least some parts of Engoron’s ruling reversed on appeal.

Trending:
Ilhan Omar's Attempt to Pin a 'War Crime' on Israel Gets Taken Apart Piece-by-Piece

They also hope that some of or even most of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case against Trump could be tossed because of an appeals court ruling from June that could be interpreted to mean that many of her accusations had passed the time allowed by the statute of limitation before they were filed.

Christoper Kise, one of Trump’s attorneys, argued that taking action against the companies before those decisions are finalized could harm 1,000 current employees, or possibly more.

“Engoron had ordered Trump to propose potential receivers by October 26, which would begin the process of dissolution,” CNN reported .

“[Engoron] clearly does not comprehend the scope of the chaos its decision has wrought,” Trump’s legal team argued in a court filing Friday before Moulton’s decision.

Do you agree with Judge Moulton’s decision?

Some of the private homes occupied by Trump and some of the other defendants are are actually owned by limited liability corporations that could be affected by Engoron’s ruling, which Moulton said put them at risk of being sold out from under their occupants.

Trump’s team had also sought to delay the trail overall, but Moulton declined to intervene on that count.

The plaintiffs claimed that Trump’s attorneys had been unable “to point to any purported irreparable harm from proceeding with a trial that has already begun.” Apparently, Moulton agreed.

James’ team argued that delays in this trial could then bump it into conflict with other cases pending against Trump, causing domino effect that would make scheduling any of them problematic.

“If the trial here is delayed at all, there is a significant risk that defendants will request further delays of trial based on the deadlines in these other cases. Indeed, defendants already appear to be attempting to play one court against the other,” the motion read.

Related:
DeSantis' Florida Hits Biden Admin with Lawsuit, Alleges White House Is 'Intent on Driving Our Country Into the Ground'

They also claimed that they had offered to enter into an agreement with Trump’s legal team to delay enforcement of the order canceling the business certificates for many of Trump’s businesses, but that Trump’s team had refused to discuss it with them.

Another factor weight against any trial delay, James’ team argued, were all the special arrangements the court had had to make, given the high profile of the proceedings.

The attorney general’s office noted “special security arrangements outside and inside the courthouse, many additional security and other court personnel to conduct those security arrangements, and special arrangements to ensure access for the press and public,” among the accommodations the court had already had to make.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Ex-Jacksonville Jaguar Sergio Brown Deported, Arrested After Mother's Death
FDNY Candidate Dies After Medical Episode During Training Exercise: 'Tragic Loss'
Republican Governor Appoints 'Hard Democrat' as DA: 'A Slap in the Face'
Judge Swoops in Last Second to Save Trump's Companies, But Doesn't Stop Fraud Trial
FedEx 757 Mysteriously Circles Airport Shortly After Takeoff, Pilot Applauded for Crash Landing Moments Later
See more...

Conversation