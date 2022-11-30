Judge Tosses Arizona GOP AG Candidate's Lawsuit Contesting the 2022 Election

An Arizona Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican candidate in the razor-close race for state attorney general, but the GOP contender is vowing the case will go forward.

In a ruling Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Randall Murray in Maricopa County declared that the lawsuit had been filed too soon.

Since the state has not yet certified the results from the Nov. 8 election, Murray wrote, the “results” could not yet be challenged in court.

“It is undisputed that the canvass and declaration of results for the November 2022 election have not occurred,” Murray wrote, according to The Hill.

According to KOLD-TV in Tucson, Cochise County is the only one of the state’s 15 counties that has not yet certified the election’s results.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 22 by candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee, claiming that there were “errors and inaccuracies” at polling locations, KOLD reported.

Democrat candidate Kris Mayes, in turn, sued to have the GOP case dismissed.

The Republican lawsuit cited the numerous problems experienced in Maricopa County with voting machines that caused long lines of voters on Election Day, as well as other factors.

Despite the problems, a judge in Maricopa County turned down a motion by the Republican National Committee to extend voting hours.

In an election where the difference between the two candidates is only about 500 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast, according to NBC News, the fight is still not over.

And Hamadeh is making sure Arizona voters know it.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Hamadeh wrote:

“510 votes out of 2.5 million is the closest statewide race in Arizona history. Of course we’re going to litigate; especially given the issues Republican voters faced on Election Day.

“Imagine if the court had extended voting hours after all the problems for a few hours.”

510 votes out of 2.5 million is the closest statewide race in Arizona history. Of course we’re going to litigate; especially given the issues Republican voters faced on Election Day. Imagine if the court had extended voting hours after all the problems for a few hours. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 30, 2022

Because of the narrow margin separating the candidates, the race will automatically be recounted.

Murray’s ruling specified that it was “without prejudice,” meaning the GOP challenge can be refiled.

He also wrote that his ruling does not require a recount to be complete before that can happen.

The recount will take place after the results are certified on Dec. 5, according to KOLD.

