Judge in Trump's Jan. 6 Case Worked at Same Law Firm as Hunter Biden During His Time There

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan has been assigned to oversee the latest federal case brought against former President Donald Trump.

Prior to being appointed to the federal bench by former President Barack Obama, Chutkan worked for the highly influential Washington, D.C., law firm Boies, Schiller, & Flexner LLP.

And guess who else worked at that firm while she was there.

Hunter Biden.

According to Chutkan’s official bio, she was employed by Boies until 2014 when she was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Breitbart reported that her time at the firm overlapped with Hunter’s by five years.

Hunter also left Boies in 2014 after being placed on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, earning $1 million per year. That was also a year after he co-founded BHR Partners, “a Chinese state-backed investment fund, with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li,” Breitbart reported.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on both Ukraine and China at the time.

So it would seem that Chutkan’s first order of business should be to recuse herself from the case against Trump based on her time working with Hunter at Boies.

Trump was charged by special counsel Jack Smith with four crimes related to his questioning of the integrity of the 2020 election.

Meet Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee and the woman who will oversee the newest Trump indictment. She is absolutely the worst case scenario for Trump. She spent 12 years at the law firm Boies Schiller where Hunter Biden was also employed.

Former federal prosecutor and lead counsel for the House Intelligence Committee Kash Patel explained on Fox Business Network Wednesday that the reasons Chutkan should recuse herself from the case go deeper.

Patel’s work on the Intelligence Committee unearthed that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Steele dossier, which was used by the FBI to help justify investigating Trump’s presidential campaign for alleged collusion with Russia in 2016.

“When I was the Russiagate chief investigator, we got federal congressional subpoena power to go after the bank records of Fusion GPS to prove Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for [the Steele dossier],” Patel told host Larry Kudlow.

“The judge in that case we drew was Judge Chutkan. She recused herself from that matter because her law firm, [Boies, Schiller, & Flexner], represented Burisma, Hunter Biden, Fusion GPS, the DNC and the entire Democratic entrenched encampment,” he recounted.

Patel contended that if Chutkan felt it appropriate to recuse herself from the dossier case, she should recuse herself from the current proceedings targeting Trump.

“She recused from the case of the subpoena on the Russiagate investigation. … How can she now sit on the very case of Donald J. Trump that launched that baseless investigation?” he asked.

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, also appearing on Fox Business, chimed in, saying, “You’re absolutely right.”

“In my experience, [Boies] is one of the most corrupt firms. … They are Democratic hacks. And they are one-sided and biased and they’re very influential in the Democratic Party,” Dershowitz added.

Based on her work at Boies, Chutkan almost certainly has a horse in the 2024 presidential race, and it’s not Trump.

It should be noted that the judge previously ruled against Trump in November 2021, forcing him to turn over presidential records to the House Jan. 6 committee.

Further, The Associated Press described her as the “toughest punisher” of Capitol incursion defendants.

Dershowitz told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump’s attorneys will likely apply for a change of venue.

“The first motion his lawyers will make will be a change of venue to northern Virginia where the jury pool will be fairer,” Dershowitz said, adding that they could even push farther away from D.C. to southern Virginia or an adjoining state.

Regardless, Chutkan should step away from the case.

Further, any level-headed judge, grounded in the law, would dismiss the new case against Trump, recognizing it as the Biden administration weaponizing the “justice” system to go after the president’s chief political rival.

