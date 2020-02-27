Judge Turns Hunter Biden's Own Argument Against Him, Demands He Appear in Court

An Arkansas judge is using Hunter Biden’s own argument against him, demanding that the son of former Vice President Joe Biden show up for a court appearance in the Natural State.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer issued her scorching remarks during a Wednesday phone call with attorneys involved in the case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Biden and his attorneys have been fighting a case over his financial responsibility for a love child fathered with an Arkansas woman who was working in Washington, D.C.

Despite Biden reportedly raking in over $50,000 per month while he was on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings, he claims that his debt and current unemployment prevent him from paying the $11,000 of legal fees and unpaid child support requested by his child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

According to Meyer, Biden’s employment status is the exact reason why he should be showing up for court.

“He needs to make himself available and unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” Meyer said on the conference call, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

The demand comes as Biden and his legal team have attempted to slow-roll the case, claiming the absentee father could not appear in court any later than April 1, roughly a month later than date requested by Roberts’ lawyer.

This line of logic wasn’t going to stand up to Meyer’s scrutiny.

“My question to you is, why could your client not be available until after April 1? All the information I have is that he’s unemployed,” she told Biden’s attorney, Brent Langdon.

Biden’s attorney reiterated that his client simply wouldn’t be available until April, refusing to go into detail.

“It’s not good enough for him to just say, ‘I’m not available.’ That’s not good enough. I need to know why he’s not available or where he is or what could possibly be more important than what’s going on in this case,” the judge said.

“And again, the only information I have is that your client’s not employed right now, so it’s not a work excuse. So what is it?”

In her final decision, it appears Meyer took both sides’ needs into account.

Instead of the expedited March 5 date requested by Roberts’ lawyer or the nebulous April date offered by Biden’s attorney, Meyer demanded Biden come to Arkansas no later than March 12 — one full day ahead of the pretrial hearing.

“This matter’s been pending for 10 months now,” Meyer said, noting that a lengthy case would not benefit either party.

Despite the judge’s demand, Biden’s attorney still could not guarantee his client would appear at all.

Whether it’s a feeling of entitlement and elitism keeping Biden from attending his court appearances, a desire to stay out of the media spotlight, or something else, it’s clear Biden won’t be able to run from his responsibilities forever.

