Judge Upholds Biden Scheme to Move 30,000 More Migrants Per Month Into US
A federal judge on Friday declined to put speed bumps in the Biden administration’s superhighway of immigration bringing migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela into the United States.
The so-called humanitarian parole program brings about 30,000 migrants a month from those countries, according to the Associated Press
The program claims that it is needed because of humanitarian crises in the four countries targeted. States led by Texas claimed that the program increased health care, education and other costs.
Since President Joe Biden kicked open the doors for migrants from the four nations in 2022, it has brought in 138,000 Haitians, 86,000 Venezuelans, 74,000 Cubans and 58,000 Nicaraguans.
In December 2022, the Biden DHS began a program to allow 30,000 migrants in every MONTH from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.
They can enter the US without a visa and indefinitely stay here LEGALLY.
4k gang members just broke out of prison in Haiti. Venezuela is purposely…
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024
U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said that the states suing the federal government to stop the program had not proven that they were damaged, and therefore did not have standing to sue.
“In reaching this conclusion, the Court does not address the lawfulness of the Program,” Tipton wrote in his decision.
Tipton said that although states claim their costs are increased by the program, data cited failed to back up that claim.
“The court has before it a case in which plaintiffs claim that they have been injured by a program that has actually lowered their out-of-pocket costs,’’ he wrote
Although illegal immigrants are breaking records at the border, Tipton said data shows illegal immigration from the four nations has dropped.
“The record establishes that the number of CHNV [Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan] nationals entering the United States since the program’s implementation has dramatically decreased by as much as 44 percent,” he wrote.
“Plaintiffs, therefore, are unable to demonstrate that they have been injured by the program, and as a result they lack standing to bring these claims,” he added.
TED CRUZ: “Did Biden acknowledge the 10.4 MILLION illegal aliens he’s let into this country? Did he acknowledge the open borders he put in place deliberately? Did he acknowledge the thousands of migrants who died because of his open borders? Not a word.”pic.twitter.com/1rTIj02viS
— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 8, 2024
In arguing his case, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had said in statement that “every state in America” was being “crushed” by the ripple effects of illegal immigration, according to The Hill.
“The Biden open borders agenda has created a humanitarian crisis that is increasing crime and violence in our streets, overwhelming local communities, and worsening the opioid crisis,” he said.
“This unlawful amnesty program, which will invite hundreds of thousands of aliens into the U.S. every year, will only make this immigration crisis drastically worse,” Paxton said.
Texas is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, according to The New York Times.
