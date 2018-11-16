SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Unsealed Court Filing Shows Department of Justice Plans To Bring Down Julian Assange

Julian Assange gestures as he speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy Of Ecuador.Jack Taylor / Getty ImagesJulian Assange gestures as he speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy Of Ecuador. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
at 5:04am
Print

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been secretly indicted in federal court in Virginia, according to information that prosecutors accidentally disclosed in a court filing discovered Thursday.

The filing was submitted on Aug. 22 in a case unrelated to Assange or WikiLeaks. Government sources told The Washington Post that while Assange was inadvertently named in the document, the disclosure was accurate.

Kellen S. Dwyer, the assistant U.S. attorney who submitted the filing, is also assigned to the case against WikiLeaks, The Post’s sources said.

The revelation of the impending indictment against Assange helps settle speculation about whether U.S. prosecutors were developing a case against the WikiLeaks founder, who has lived under asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy in London since 2012.

The filing was discovered Thursday night by Seamus Hughes, a researcher with George Washington University.

TRENDING: Archaeologists Thrilled by Discovery of Ancient ‘Jesus Face’ Painting

“Another procedure short of sealing will not adequately protect the needs of law enforcement at this time because, due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged,” reads the filing, which sought to seal documents in a case against Seitu Sulayman Kokayi.

Kokayi, 29, was charged with coercing a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him.

“The complaint, supporting affidavit, and arrest warrant, as well as this motion and the proposed order, would need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested in connection with the charges in the criminal complaint and can therefore no longer evade or avoid arrest and extradition in this matter,” the filing continues.

Hughes discovered the document after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that the Justice Department is preparing charges against Assange.

It is unclear what charges Assange will face, though he has allegedly been under investigation for publishing classified cables stolen in 2010 by ex-Army private Chelsea Manning.

WikiLeaks also published stolen CIA materials in 2017 and emails hacked from the DNC and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta in 2016.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating WikiLeaks over the release of emails during the campaign. Mueller’s team has already indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers suspected of hacking Democrats’ emails and leaking them to WikiLeaks.

RELATED: Breaking: Jeff Sessions Resigns

The anti-secrecy group published the stolen DNC emails on July 22, 2016. The first batch of Podesta emails were published on Oct. 7, 2016.

Mueller is investigating whether Trump associates took part in the hacking or dissemination of the emails.

Barry J. Pollack, a lawyer for Assange, blasted the accidental disclosure.

“The only thing more irresponsible than charging a person for publishing truthful information would be to put in a public filing information that clearly was not intended for the public and without any notice to Mr. Assange,” Pollack told The Post.

“Obviously, I have no idea if he has actually been charged or for what, but the notion that the federal criminal charges could be brought based on the publication of truthful information is an incredibly dangerous precedent to set.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Nick Givas

Mike HuckabeeABC News screen shot

Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Steven Beyer

A volcanic crater at Campi Flegrei in Italy.Peter Schwarz / Shutterstock

Dangerous Supervolcano Appears To Be Gearing Up for Eruption

Randy DeSoto

Florida governor and Republican senatorial candidate Rick Scott addresses the crowd as he attends a Get out the Vote Rally at AmeriKooler on Nov. 5, 2018, in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Republican Rick Scott Gains Votes in Florida Recount, Calls on Democrat Nelson To Concede

Randy DeSoto

Illegal immigrants climb fence in MexicoGuillermo Arias / Getty Images

Caravan Hits US-Mexico Border, Members Immediately Start Climbing Fence

Evie Fordham

Senator Bill NelsonJoe Raedle / Getty Images

Judge Rejects Nelson’s Recount Deadline Extension, Florida County Misses Deadline

Chris Agee

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, and Democratic rival Beto O'Rourke.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke Turn Chance Airport Encounter into Moment of ‘Inspiration’

Steven Beyer

Dr. Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, makes a statement during a canvassing board meeting on Nov. 10, 2018.Joe Skipper / Getty Images

Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.