On July 1, A Florida Airport Will Officially Become Donald J. Trump Int'l Airport and Get Corresponding New Airport Code

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday changing the name of Palm Beach International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The change will take effect July 1.

Appropriate federal agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration, will coordinate with other organizations, such as the International Air Transport Association, to adopt the new designation.

Trump will be just the second president to have his initials — DJT — as the airport call letters, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reported. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport’s call letters are JFK, for John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Some other airports named after presidents and their corresponding call letters (not matching their honoree’s initials) include Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH), Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR), Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), and Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT).

🚨 JUST IN — IT’S OFFICIAL: Palm Beach International Airport is now Donald J. Trump International Airport, following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on HB919 The name change goes into effect on July 1st. Congrats, 47. pic.twitter.com/m5uAhwFvmj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 30, 2026

First son Eric Trump responded to the news, posting Monday on social media, “Proud to have played a small role in making this happen.”

He thanked Meg Weinberger, a Republican running for State House District 94, as well as DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the Florida legislature.

Last month, the state House passed the bill 81-30, while the Senate approved it 25-11, The Hill reported.

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!” Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Florida introduced legislation at the federal level to ensure the airport name change is properly codified.

“President Donald J. Trump’s impact on our nation will transcend our time — a historic legacy of dedication and commitment toward the American people,” Mast said, according to WPEC. “He’s called Palm Beach County ‘home’ for many years, and this designation reflects our gratitude for his public service and leadership.”

The Hill noted, “In January, Palm Beach County also officially designated 4 miles of Southern Boulevard running from PBI to Mar-a-Lago as ‘President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.’” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located in West Palm Beach.

On Monday, Eric Trump released a video rendering of The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, which will be located in nearby Miami, Florida.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

In true Trump fashion, it will feature a high-rise and, like Reagan’s library in Simi Valley, California, will include an Air Force One exhibit and other military aircraft, as well as a recreation of the White House Oval Office, as the president currently has decorated it.

The library will also feature an apparent replica of the golden escalator from Trump Tower in New York City, on which the president came down to announce his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015.

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