In July Frank Biden Implied Joe Was Dying, Media Instantly Called Him Alcoholic

The news that former President Joe Biden is battling stage 4 prostate cancer is shining a spotlight on the left-wing media’s treasonous coverup of his failing health during his tenure.

On Sunday, Biden, 82, announced he was diagnosed with an aggressive, metastatic cancer that has spread to his bones.

This somber update reminded the public how rabidly the legacy media downplayed Biden’s flailing physical and mental health — including their flippant dismissal of his 2022 revelation that he had cancer.

Back then, the climate alarmist-in-chief suggested he got cancer from the environmental pollution caused by oil refineries near his hometown.

“And guess what? The first frost, you knew what was happening. You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window,” Biden said.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up (with) have cancer and why can — for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” he noted.

At the time, the White House and their media minions immediately insisted Biden was referring to a minor skin cancer he had removed before he became president.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden in July 2022: “You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/81uKo31LsL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2025

In July 2023, Biden was mocked on social media for claiming his administration had “ended cancer as we know it.”

The dementia is so bad that now he thinks he cured cancer. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

In July 2024, Frank Biden suggested his brother had dropped out of the presidential race because he may be dying.

“Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left in our lives,” Frank told CBS News.

Remember one year ago when CBS spoke to Joe Biden’s brother, Frank, and aired this report: “I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left. He is my hero…” They knew. pic.twitter.com/y29meHqpy5 — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) May 18, 2025

At the time, a source pushed back, suggesting Frank has no credibility because he’s a raving drunk.

“Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother, the President, in weeks,” the source told CBS News. “What he said about President Biden’s health being a factor in his decision is completely untrue.”

And in knee-jerk fashion, the media shut down speculation that Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race — just four months before Election Day — was related to his poor health.

It’s sad that Biden is suffering from an aggressive cancer, for which the prognosis is grim.

However, his 2022 “revelation” that he had cancer and his brother’s 2024 suggestion that Biden was dying is something the media should have investigated.

Instead, they ignored or downplayed those incongruent statements in a bid to gaslight the public about the truth.

The state of the American president’s health is not a partisan issue. It’s a matter of public interest that impacts national security and global stability.

The media’s repeated lies and omissions about Biden’s health underscores how corrupt the institution has become and why it deserves the public contempt it’s battling now.

Biden’s cancer diagnosis is another sobering reminder that the U.S. dodged a bullet when President Donald Trump won re-election by overcoming the Democrats and their media mouth pieces.

Imagine if Biden had won. He would’ve had to step aside, and we’d be stuck with Kamala Harris running the country.

Yikes.

