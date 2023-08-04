We didn’t need a giant calendar to know that Trump’s indictments were planned and timed perfectly, but it sure did make a good visual.

Greg Kelly of Newsmax unveiled a giant calendar Tuesday, in which he marked out a “jumbo calendar” to give us a visual of when Trump’s alleged crimes took place versus when he was indicted for them.

Kelly called these indictments a “political hit job,” saying those who can’t see that aren’t qualified to run for office.

Greg Kelly says Trump indictment is a “political hitjob” pic.twitter.com/Bu53iBB1Ed — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 3, 2023

Kelly demonstrated how the incidents go all the way back from 2016, when the alleged Stormy Daniels payments took place, to Jan. 6, 2021, and then to Aug. 8, 2022, when the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Isn’t it wild,” asked Kelly, “that all the indictments are falling in this three-month span on the federal level and you’ve got this one over here, the local, only two months separated from the federal indictments?

“How many months did they have to choose from?” Kelly asked. “They waited until within less than a year away from the primary.”

“Doesn’t that seem suspicious? Isn’t that kind of umm … possibly prosecutorial abuse or election interference?”

“I think so,” Kelly said.

In a word, it’s lawfare — a term that combines “law” and “warfare” and refers to the use of legal actions and processes as a strategy to achieve a particular, often political, objective. It involves employing legal mechanisms, such as lawsuits, complaints, investigations and other legal tools, to advance a political, social or ideological agenda.

Lawfare under any circumstances undermines the rule of law and due process, but when the president of the United States, with the full power of the Department of Justice, strategically plans and targets an opponent using lawfare, it takes political weaponization to a level never seen before in this nation.

President Joe Biden already made his intentions clear back in November of 2022.

During a post-midterm press conference, when questioned about how other world leaders should perceive America’s current situation with the possibility of Trump running for the presidency again, President Biden asserted that he would ensure Trump does not regain power.

“We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he — under legitimate efforts of our Constitution — does not become the next president again,” Biden said.

With a smirk on his nasty face.. “We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he decides to run again, and will we make sure he does not become president again.” pic.twitter.com/YOrsCFa2la — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 3, 2023

Former Supreme Court clerk Mike Davis, during an appearance on Fox News, said, “President Biden told his attorney general, Merrick Garland, to jump and Merrick Garland said, ‘how high?’

“And he has brought unprecedented lawfare against President Trump,” Davis said.

“President Biden told his attorney general, Merrick Garland, to jump and Merrick Garland said how high.” “He has brought unprecedented lawfare against President Trump for non-crimes.” “The Supreme Court will have to overturn this D.C. Trump-deranged conviction.” pic.twitter.com/gtid3z56Ky — Shannon Ford (@shannonfordUSA) August 3, 2023



“Garland sent Matthew Colangelo to join Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office to bring an unprecedented indictment against Trump for the non-crime of settling a nuisance claim.

“Garland had Jack Smith indict Trump for the non-crime of a former president having his presidential records, which is allowed by the Presidential Records Acts.

“Now, Merrick Garland has Jack Smith indicting Trump for the non-crime of objecting to a presidential election.

“It’s only a crime to object to presidential elections in Third-World Marxist hellholes,” Davis said.

It looks like the Democrats are willing to turn the country into one — just to keep Trump out of office.

