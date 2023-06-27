How June '23 Became the Most Unpopular 'Pride' Month Ever

Humility is a virtue. What does that say about LGBT ideologues who proudly seek to normalize the deviant behavior found in the ancient cities of Sodom and Gomorrah? St. Augustine once wrote, “It was pride that changed angels into devils.” The road to hell is paved with pride.

The good news? The “pride” movement just hit a roadblock.

“Pride” Month 2023 looks to be getting stronger pushback from a greater diversity of people than in years past, according to Jay W. Richards at the Heritage Foundation.

If the numbers have anything to say about out, Richards is correct. According to Axios, a left-leaning publication, at least $28 billion in market value since April has been lost due to “right-wing backlash” against companies that attempt to shove the “pride” movement down consumers’ throats.

The Bud Light debacle is a leading example. Ad executive Alissa Heinerscheid decided to engage transgender social-media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to champion what up to that point had been considered by many as “America Beer.”

At one point parent company Anheuser-Busch had lost over $6 billion in market cap. Heinerscheid was given a “leave of absence” shortly thereafter, according to Outkick.

Bank of America took $15 billion from Target‘s market cap after it decided to sport a line of LGBT-themed clothing for children, according to Axios.

Kohl’s, Cracker Barrel and North Face have also dealt with boycotts over their in-your-face “pride” support. The list continues to grow.

Sports fans — progressives would have you believe they are all rabid right-wing, gun-toting nuts — are also fed up with the over-the-top displays of depravity and disrespect for traditional values.

When corporate executives at the L.A. Dodgers opted to honor the Catholic-hating Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for “pride” night, they must have been as blind as the men in Sodom and Gomorrah who sought to rape the visiting angels. They just couldn’t see what was coming.

“Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully Avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight,” Savanah Hernandez tweeted on the night of the event.

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully Avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight. They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

Inside the stadium, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were welcomed by a mostly empty stadium. Of the scanty few who did show up, the “boos” overshadowed any trifling applause.

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fans nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

The Dodgers suffered their biggest home field loss since 1898 to the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN. The final score was 15-0. The loss to their arch-rivals came hours after a “Community Hero Award” award given to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. How’s that for some hometown pride?

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence describe themselves as a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns.” If Aristotle’s law of non-contradiction had any legal weight, the so-called “nuns” would be required to cancel themselves. “Queer and trans nuns” is an oxymoron.

Do you celebrate "pride" month? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (39 Votes)

You don’t need to cite adherence to traditional religion or philosophy to realize that the “pride” movement has gone far too far in trying to normalize deviant behavior. Their goal, it would seem, is to make the minority who embrace deviant behavior normal and the majority who exhibit normal behavior — the kind that is rooted deeply in Western civilization — into deviants.

This is the definition of tyranny by the minority.

Candice Jackson summed it up in a tweet, “’LGBTQ Pride’ is a spiritual cult that’s anti-reality, anti-civil liberties, targeting children for fantasy-based rites of body sacrifice to liberate ‘gender souls’ & ‘queer’ sexualization. No one needs to cite adherence to a trad religion to refuse to pay homage to gender gods.”

“LGBTQ Pride” is a spiritual cult that’s anti-reality, anti-civil liberties, targeting children for fantasy-based rites of body sacrifice to liberate “gender souls” & “queer” sexualization. No one needs to cite adherence to a trad religion to refuse to pay homage to gender gods. https://t.co/e6bKWnSA5y — Candice Jackson (@CEJacksonLaw) June 6, 2022

The pushback against what could be called atheistic paganism, where humans replace gods as the object of worship, doesn’t stop with retail sales and professional sports. Musicians are sending up a rallying cry for traditional values rooted in natural law.

Bryson Gray’s rap song “Reclaim the Rainbow” hit No. 1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts and the No. 3 song across all genres on June 19, according to Jason Whitlock on Blaze. The song’s message is intended to remind listeners that the rainbow symbol is a biblical promise. It’s not a sexuality or gender statement.

Miami Christian singer Jimmy Levy, a Christian singer, and Shemeka Michelle, a contributor on “Fearless” and novice rapper, performed the song with Gray.

According to Whitlock, “Gray believes the words in the Bible are the only sword capable of slaying the demonic forces controlling American culture.”

Well said, Mr. Whitlock.

It boils down to this: The average American is tolerant, sometimes to a fault. The average American is not brimming with hatred. The average American is not racist, homophobic, or whatever label progressives dream up to engender confusion and breed fear. It’s all a left-wing PsyOp.

The real confusion comes through the progressive weaponization of “tolerance.” Anyone who disagrees with the progressive ideology of freedom as a license to play God is deemed intolerant and backward. Like all clever word games, it works for a while. Nobody wants to be seen as narrow-minded, so they try to be tolerant. People play along. They become “tolerant.”

Fulton Sheen put it this way, “There is no other subject on which the average mind is so much confused as the subject of tolerance and intolerance. Tolerance is always supposed to be desirable because it is taken to be synonymous with broadmindedness. Intolerance is always supposed to be undesirable because it is taken to be synonymous with narrow-mindedness.”

But, according to Sheen, tolerance and intolerance apply to two different things. “Tolerance applies only to persons, but never to principles. Intolerance applies only to principles, but never to persons. We must be tolerant to persons because they are human; we must be intolerant about principles because they are divine. We must be tolerant to the erring because ignorance may have led them astray, but we must be intolerant to the error because Truth is not our making but God’s.”

Another way of putting it is, language must correspond to reality to be true. Males can’t have babies. That’s real, and it’s true. When people start saying males can have babies, alarm bells ring. When women are forced to compete with male athletes to the point where the term “female” loses meaning, patience wears thin.

And when, as Jay W. Richards points out, “the sexualization of young kids seems to have moved from the fringe to the mainstream,” moms and dads, brothers and sisters and grandmas and grandpas get angry. They’re not going to take it anymore. They push back. It’s not a political decision. It’s a reasonable human reaction.

The people of Sodom and Gomorrah refused to bow before God and were so destroyed. America was founded as a God-fearing country and must remain so if its potential is to unfold. Which will it be?

June 2023 was probably the most unpopular “pride” month of all time. Keep pushing back against the radical left. It’s right, and it’s just. Don’t look back, or the promise that is America will become nothing more than a pillar of salt.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.