Juror Acknowledges Lindsay Clancy May Be Guilty, But That She Didn't Want to Send Her to Prison Where There's No 'Help'

The tragic social farce that is the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has become iconically summed up by one of the 11 jurors in a TV interview: “He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

Yes, well, one can see how that could be an impediment to voting for acquittal.

If you get beyond that quote, it actually seems somehow worse, since at least several other jurors seemed to admit their decision to vote for acquittal by reason of insanity was not based on the legal facts of the case, but instead based on their sympathy toward the defendant, who they didn’t want to send to prison without “help” for her mental illness.

Or, at least, that’s the takeaway from a new interview with a Clancy juror, which is just as horrifying and disheartening as the one that produced the lede quote.

The general consensus before jurors began giving interviews was that, if the social media discourse surrounding the Clancy case had been toxic and stupid, the jury’s decision wasn’t. It’s just that the facts as presented in the courtroom, combined with the unusual nature of Massachusetts’ insanity plea statute, made things for the panel a great deal more complex and difficult than a Facebook post and that, due to the vagaries of the trial, they couldn’t arrive at a verdict.

Massachusetts, we were reminded, not only uses the Model Penal Code rule, whereby a defendant must only not have a “substantial capacity… to conform his conduct to the requirements of law,” but also puts the burden of proof on the prosecution.

The Clancy trial, observers said, presented — at least when boiled down — a Catch-22 from the prosecution’s side.

If you were on the jury, would you have voted guilty? Yes No

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Nobody argued that Clancy wasn’t mentally ill when she killed her three children in January of 2023, but the prosecution said that the mood disorders she’d been diagnosed with and medicated for did not rise to the level of reducing her “substantial capacity,” and that her description of a so-called “command hallucination” telling her to kill her children was not a usual presentation of postpartum psychosis, which her defense argued made her unable to conform her conduct to the law.

However, by admitting that she was indeed mentally ill and tried to kill herself, the prosecution called into question whether or not Clancy was a reliable narrator of her own symptoms.

This is indeed a conundrum. If the defense had the burden of proof with an insanity defense, as in most states, things might have been different, but the law as it was presented a complex problem, one the media assured us the jury in Plymouth Superior Court was grappling with.

As it turns out though, that wasn’t really the case at all and the jury’s deliberations, to hear the most vocal members among them tell the tale, were no more elevated than the discourse among the toxic empaths on TikTok who viewed Clancy as a proxy for every feminist grievance they carried.

The latest evidence comes from an interview by CBS’ Boston affiliate with an unidentified juror who said that she “just felt like the only way to get justice… was to get her the help that she desperately needed.”

“So originally, I felt as though she was guilty and she was criminally responsible,” the juror said in the interview aired Wednesday by WBZ-TV.

“And maybe I still believe that in a certain way. I think this was a woman who, you know, she was not mentally healthy. She was someone who was in the throes of a significant mental health crisis. So I really just felt like she was so deep in it that she couldn’t see her way out. And so, this was the only option.”

She was then asked why she changed, especially since she had “mentioned how there were so many strong personalities” in the jury room.

“At the end of the day, there was so much doubt. You know, the prosecution didn’t have a figurative, you know, smoking gun,” she said. “There was not a single moment throughout that presentation of that case that you could say, ‘Oh, yep, 100 percent I’m certain that she did it or she didn’t do it.’ There’s so much gray area.”

Neither side, it’s worth noting, said there was anyone else but Lindsay Clancy who was responsible for the murders. But why let facts get in the way? The jury apparently didn’t. The question at hand was whether or not she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and whether or not the highly unusual — in fact, almost sui generis — presentation it took, according to Clancy’s own telling, was believable.

That, you will not be surprised to learn, was not what the juror cared about.







“Eventually, I just felt like the only way to get justice was for Cora, Dawson, and Callan, and Patrick, and her parents, and anyone else that was closest was to get her the help that she desperately needed. And there’s no way that she’s getting that help [in prison],” the juror said.

So we’re clear here, the deciding factor was that the only way to get justice for the three innocent children under the age of five that she killed, and to get justice for the father of those children, and for the grandparents of those children, was for Lindsay to be acquitted of murdering those children because she could get psychiatric help if they did.

Except that, quite obviously, is not what she was asked to decide.

No question of “substantial capacity” seems to have entered into this equation, to hear this juror tell it. For that matter, the question of “justice” seems to be hazy, too, considering that Clancy would be acquitted due to a transient psychiatric condition linked specifically to childbirth — once her other mood disorders were medicated to the satisfaction of her doctors, there would be no legal reason why she should be detained, which is to say that she could end up serving very little time in custody for killing three children.

Nor was this the only evidence of toxic sympathy for a killer on the jury that mirrored the toxic sympathy she enjoyed online, as previously mentioned.

Consider the non-anonymous interview three female jurors carried out with another Boston-area station, WBTS-TV. In it, one juror blasted the prosecution as being “harsh” in condemning Clancy for killing her kids and said she held it against him that — and I really don’t believe I’m typing these words — they didn’t bring out any character witnesses in support of her.

“You’re presenting all these medical professionals, but nobody’s presenting for the prosecution, a woman, a mother of three children,” Kellie Farina said. “Which I guess is expected of a prosecution.”

This juror is telling you from the prosecution’s opening statement that she was team free Lindsay regardless of any evidence they would produce. pic.twitter.com/HsTxl54EXA — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) September 9, 2026

Yes, you don’t say. Farina was also the one who provided the now-infamous quote regarding the holdout juror to WBTS:

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Lindsay Clancy jurors speak out, express their frustration with the lone holdout. pic.twitter.com/NehHv9qInV — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 8, 2026

To be fair, none of the other jurors interviewed acquitted themselves well with their reasons for voting for acquittal, effectively outing themselves as antagonistic toward the prosecution for reasons that had little to do with its case and, in some portions of the interview, fangirling over defense attorney Kevin Reddington.

“He was entertaining, which was good because we needed some of that,” said Roni Carlson.

Oh, I’m glad. I’m sure the Clancy kids would have been entertained, too, had Lindsay not killed them. But then you wouldn’t have been there, right?

In short, from all appearances, the deliberations inside the jury room in Plymouth were little different than those happening on Instagram and TikTok.

We all like to console ourselves by repeating the bromide that “social media isn’t real life.” That chestnut is increasingly less reliable, as the Clancy fiasco proved — and every time a Lindsay Clancy juror who voted to acquit her speaks out, rational people lose a little more faith in our justice system.

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