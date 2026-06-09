Jurors Were Aghast and Karmelo Anthony Wouldn't Look as Gruesome Image of Austin Metcalf's Punctured Heart Was Presented at Trial

To properly understand how the race-hustle contingent of the American left refuses to acknowledge bedrock realities, you need to look at the contradictions in the Karmelo Anthony/Dylan Metcalf case.

Anthony was found guilty Tuesday of killing Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, high school track meet in 2025. Anthony had entered the tent of Metcalf’s school, a rival, and provoked a fight that ended up with Metcalf dead. Despite the fact that Anthony has insisted that he acted in self-defense, virtually all testimony seems to confirm that he was the aggressor.

This would be an open-and-shut case of barbarism where everyone would be in favor of locking the now-19-year-old Anthony up for the rest of his life — except for the fact that he is black, and Metcalf was white. Ergo, even though there was zero evidence that Metcalf had acted in a racist manner, some people believe Anthony must be innocent, or at least a cause worth supporting, due to melanin. Words should, and do, fail us.

The Anthony family raised over $625,000 via a GiveSendGo account, where they say they “are not here to try this case on social media” or “in online arguments or judgment from those who do not know the full story.”

In other news, jurors who discovered “the full story” couldn’t even stomach it, and Anthony himself looked away.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, which has been covering Anthony’s murder case, the jurors in the ongoing murder case “gasped in horror after being shown never-before-seen photos of Austin Metcalf’s heart as Karmelo Anthony’s trial continued.”

From the Mail:

Jurors were shown a photo of the ‘gapping’ two-inch stab wound that ‘completely went through the heart wall.’ Anthony looked at his lap while attorneys showed Metcalf’s autopsy photos. A female juror was seen covering her mouth as they were shown a photo of the teen’s heart. The medical examiner said Metcalf could not have survived the wound and has ruled his death a homicide.

And by the way, this is after several teens who were at the meet testified that Metcalf specifically told Anthony he wasn’t going to fight him. Anthony, in no danger, according to the testimony given to the jury, still stabbed him.

The result? Well over half a mil in donations, simply because he’s a black teen who was accused of killing a white teen. One gets the idea, too, that many of these donations were given not in spite of the fact that he allegedly killed a white teen, but because he allegedly killed a white teen.

Again, the Mail:

A teenage witness told the court on Saturday that Anthony ‘tried to provoke us’ when they told him to leave the tent, saying the teen got ‘irritated’ before he allegedly stabbed Metcalf. Witnesses have disputed Anthony’s claim that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense, as many testified that the fatal attack was ‘murder.’ ‘That’s lethal force against non-lethal,’ one witness told the court.

Here’s the thing: We’ve known these facts, in some form, since the outset of the case. Anthony has constantly maintained there was an element of self-defense here, although he seems unable to put his finger on exactly when and how it happened, and his few attempts to justify himself have crumbled under the slightest bit of scrutiny.

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Yet, it’s donation city for the Anthony family, which has spent the money in ways that can charitably be described as suspect. It keeps pouring in, too, despite the fact that the material facts haven’t changed and donors who have paid any attention to this know — or have deliberately avoided the fact — that the family spends their money in the most grift-tastic way possible.

Again: It’s not that people are donating in spite of these things, but because of them. Kill whitey, get money. It’s an ersatz version of Hamas paying the family of suicide murderers, except it seems to be a wholly uncoordinated response to a profoundly disgusting murder — one where, once confronted with the details, even Anthony can’t look at it.

Now that the defendant has been found guilty, I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the death penalty. He won’t get it, because he was a minor when he committed the crime. This being said, what are we to take from the fact that we can get a wide swath of America to financially reward this heinousness?

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