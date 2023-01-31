Jury Clears Catholic Father Targeted by Biden DOJ, Watch What He Does After Verdict: 'We Took on Goliath...and Won'

The affront to God that is the Biden administration wasted little time in attacking pro-life Americans with large families in retaliation for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June of 2022.

I highlighted the FBI’s outrageous arrest of a fellow pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn, a Tennessee father of seven who is accused of blocking an entrance to an abortion clinic back in March of 2021 and was arrested in October of 2022.

Mark Houck — also a pro-life father of 7 — was similarly arrested in late September for allegedly violating the “Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act” in Pennsylvania as well as allegedly shoving a pro-choice activist outside a clinic in October 2021.

While the fall of 2022 saw a wave of vile retribution against pro-life Christians, justice has prevailed for Houck and his family.

According to LifeNews, Houck was facing up to 11 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for his brave stance against the abomination of abortion.

By the grace of God and uncompromising Christian men willing to defend him in court, Houck was found “not guilty” on Monday by a federal jury, which began deliberations Friday, according to the National Catholic Register.

Mark Houck, Pro-Life Dad Targeted By Biden Regime, Acquitted Of Trumped-Up Charges https://t.co/QK0KMwuMNB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 30, 2023

In a Twitter posting, LifeNews showed what Houck did after the verdict: Publicly prayed to thank God with his family and his supporters.

“We know that with prayer we can do anything,” Houck said. “With You, Lord, we can do anything.”

Mark Houck and his family pray and thank God for today’s not guilty verdict. h/t @JoeBukurashttps://t.co/L1sGqjZE2h pic.twitter.com/IbCwLMUmGr — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 30, 2023

In a statement reported by The Daily Signal, Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation for the Thomas More Society, the pro-life law firm that represented Houck, said: “Mark and his family are now free of the cloud that the Biden administration threw upon them.”

“We took on Goliath — the full might of the United States government — and won,” Breen added.

Do you think Biden has politicized the DOJ against his political opponents? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1036 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Much like the FBI did with Vaughn and his family, the same corrupt “Justice” Department sent heavily armed agents to arrest Houck in front of his frightened children and wife.

The images those events produced were jarring evidence of how far the Biden administration has gone against the pro-life movement.

Photos from the morning the FBI arrested Mark Houck in front of his children. pic.twitter.com/NbLq5bnDQa — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 4, 2022

🚨 One of the pro-life leaders targeted by Biden’s DOJ sent me footage of the early morning FBI raid on his family home. Paul Vaughn was placed in handcuffs by armed FBI agents in front of his children just before school drop-off. Watch as his wife pleads for answers mid-arrest: https://t.co/lUP6tJOSzW pic.twitter.com/XeYComC6mZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 7, 2022



These arrests have rightly sparked outrage as well as highlighted the double standard in regard to the DOJ’s almost nonexistent pursuit of criminals involved in the wave of fire-bombings against pro-life churches and pregnancy centers this last year.

According to The Daily Signal, there were more than 78 documented attacks against pro-life organizations last year. Last week, the DOJ announced the indictments of two individuals in Florida in connection with a pregnancy center attack in Fort Lauderdale, in the Archdiocese of Miami, as the National Catholic Register reported.

In response to the Houck verdict, according to The Daily Signal, Shawn Carney, CEO of the pro-life group 40 Days for Life stated, “This is a huge victory for freedom of speech for all Americans and a complete embarrassment for the FBI and DOJ as they target peaceful 40 Days for Life volunteers.”

“We had no issue under Bush, Obama, Trump, or even the first two years of Biden’s DOJ …,” Carney continued. “The Biden DOJ and FBI are taking their anger over the Supreme Court overturning Roe out on us. I hope after this victory they leave us alone … and focus on dangerous criminals in our country, not pro-life volunteers with a peaceful track record.”

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas rightly shamed attorney general Merrick Garland for using the DOJ as a “political weapon.”

Mark Houck never should have been prosecuted, let alone treated like a terrorist in an early-morning FBI raid with a SWAT team. Merrick Garland should be ashamed for using DOJ as a political weapon to target pro-life activists. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 30, 2023

According to LifeNews, Andrew Bath executive vice president and general counsel of the Thomas More Society, stated, “I truly believe that we’ve sent a message to Biden’s DOJ and the abortion industry that, despite all their money and power, they can’t get away with abusing government power to destroy the lives of heroic sidewalk counselors without triggering a confrontation with the Thomas More Society.”

While we should celebrate this victory against satanic tyranny, we should also pray for those that continue to unjustly languish in prison for having the same bravery that Houck and his family displayed.

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!” – Psalm 31:24

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.