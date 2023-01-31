Parler Share
Commentary

Jury Clears Catholic Father Targeted by Biden DOJ, Watch What He Does After Verdict: 'We Took on Goliath...and Won'

 By Jared Miller  January 31, 2023 at 8:43am
The affront to God that is the Biden administration wasted little time in attacking pro-life Americans with large families in retaliation for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June of 2022.

I highlighted the FBI’s outrageous arrest of a fellow pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn, a Tennessee father of seven who is accused of blocking an entrance to an abortion clinic back in March of 2021 and was arrested in October of 2022.

Mark Houck — also a pro-life father of 7 — was similarly arrested in late September for allegedly violating the “Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act” in Pennsylvania as well as allegedly shoving a pro-choice activist outside a clinic in October 2021.

While the fall of 2022 saw a wave of vile retribution against pro-life Christians, justice has prevailed for Houck and his family.

According to LifeNews, Houck was facing up to 11 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for his brave stance against the abomination of abortion.

By the grace of God and uncompromising Christian men willing to defend him in court, Houck was found “not guilty” on Monday by a federal jury, which began deliberations Friday, according to the National Catholic Register.

In a Twitter posting, LifeNews showed what Houck did after the verdict: Publicly prayed to thank God with his family and his supporters.

“We know that with prayer we can do anything,” Houck said. “With You, Lord, we can do anything.”

In a statement reported by The Daily Signal, Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation for the Thomas More Society, the pro-life law firm that represented Houck, said: “Mark and his family are now free of the cloud that the Biden administration threw upon them.”

“We took on Goliath — the full might of the United States government — and won,” Breen added.

Do you think Biden has politicized the DOJ against his political opponents?

Much like the FBI did with Vaughn and his family, the same corrupt “Justice” Department sent heavily armed agents to arrest Houck in front of his frightened children and wife.

The images those events produced were jarring evidence of how far the Biden administration has gone against the pro-life movement.


These arrests have rightly sparked outrage as well as highlighted the double standard in regard to the DOJ’s almost nonexistent pursuit of criminals involved in the wave of fire-bombings against pro-life churches and pregnancy centers this last year.

According to The Daily Signal, there were more than 78 documented attacks against pro-life organizations last year.  Last week, the DOJ announced the indictments of  two individuals in Florida in connection with a pregnancy center attack in Fort Lauderdale, in the Archdiocese of Miami, as the National Catholic Register reported.

In response to the Houck verdict, according to The Daily Signal, Shawn Carney, CEO of the pro-life group 40 Days for Life stated, “This is a huge victory for freedom of speech for all Americans and a complete embarrassment for the FBI and DOJ as they target peaceful 40 Days for Life volunteers.”

“We had no issue under Bush, Obama, Trump, or even the first two years of Biden’s DOJ …,” Carney continued. “The Biden DOJ and FBI are taking their anger over the Supreme Court overturning Roe out on us. I hope after this victory they leave us alone … and focus on dangerous criminals in our country, not pro-life volunteers with a peaceful track record.”

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas rightly shamed attorney general Merrick Garland for using the DOJ as a “political weapon.”

According to LifeNews, Andrew Bath executive vice president and general counsel of the Thomas More Society, stated, “I truly believe that we’ve sent a message to Biden’s DOJ and the abortion industry that, despite all their money and power, they can’t get away with abusing government power to destroy the lives of heroic sidewalk counselors without triggering a confrontation with the Thomas More Society.”

While we should celebrate this victory against satanic tyranny, we should also pray for those that continue to unjustly languish in prison for having the same bravery that Houck and his family displayed.

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!” – Psalm 31:24

Jared Miller
Jared is a conservative, Christian Minnesotan who graduated from the University of Minnesota with political science and history majors with his faith intact.

He has been successfully published by other Conservative News Outlets, like “American Watchmen,” and is an aspiring author.

"It is the duty of every man, as far as his ability extends, to detect and expose delusion and error." - Thomas Paine




Conversation