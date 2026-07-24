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Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Using Slur Against Somali Who Filmed Her at Playground

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2026 at 1:18pm
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Shiloh Hendrix, a Minnesota mom who used a racial slur in April 2025 when a black child stole something from her own child’s diaper bag, has been found guilty on one charge of disorderly conduct, while being found not guilty on another.

A video of Hendrix repeatedly using the N-word after the incident at a Rochester playground went viral, giving the case national prominence.

Hendrix was found not guilty of disorderly conduct over her interaction with the child who stole, but guilty for her response to the individual who videoed her.

She was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, will be on probation, and must perform community service. The maximum sentence she faced was 90 days in jail, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Will this conviction be overturned on appeal?

Brian Karalus, the attorney who defended Hendrix, said he would appeal the decision.

“I think it’s pathetic,” Karalus said. “I think it’s sad. [I’m] shocked.”

Karalus had argued that Hendrix’s language might have been offensive, but it was not illegal.

“The nature of this case, the fact that the government has decided to prosecute … speech, that makes this anything but a typical disorderly conduct case,” he said.



“The state of Minnesota has decided to prosecute Ms. Hendrix for language,” he said.

Related:
Republican Lawmakers Demand Action After Somali Gangs Open Fire in Minnesota Park

As noted by NBC News, the video was made by Sharmake Omar, a Somali, who confronted Hendrix.

She told him “go f*** yourself” before walking away.

Omar continued to confront her, leading Hendrix to extend a middle finger before continuing to walk away.

Hendrix then repeated the slur at Omar, who continued the interaction as he upbraided Hendrix, who then explained that the boy took items belonging to her son.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language and racial slurs that some may find offensive.

Omar asked Hendrix if she thought the action warranted the slur, leading her to respond, “If that’s what he’s going to act like.”

Hendrix created a GiveSendGo account that brought in more than $870,000 to support her.

In an April post, she noted, “It’s been one year since I stood up for myself and didn’t back down.”

She said her case “brought like-minded individuals together who are all tired of the exact same thing.  It showed just how fragile and violent the other side can be when magic words are stated by those of a higher cast. It showed just how far they will go to try and infringe on our First Amendment rights.”

She said the case “opened the eyes of many to the intentional invasion of our country.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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