Jury Decides Rudy Giuliani's Fate in Georgia Defamation Case

A jury determined Friday that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani owes nearly $150 million in damages to two Georgia election workers for making defamatory statements about them after the 2020 election, according to NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found Giuliani defamed Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in August.

After a four-day trial and over nine hours of deliberation, a Washington jury reached a verdict awarding the two women $148 million in damages, according to NBC News.

The amount awards $16,171,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress to Freeman, along with $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress to Moss.

Additionally, it awards $75 million to both plaintiffs for punitive damages, according to CNN.

BREAKING: An eight-person jury in Washington, D.C., has unanimously determined damages owed by Rudy Giuliani in defamation case brought by Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. Total: $ 148,169,000 million in compensatory and punitive damages — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) December 15, 2023

Giuliani made brief remarks to reporters as he exited court following the verdict. He repeated his claim that there was widespread election fraud during the 2020 Presidential election. “I know that my country had a President imposed on it by fraud,” he said. pic.twitter.com/NS6YfHrlhn — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) December 15, 2023

The women testified they had received threats following Giuliani’s claims, according to CNN.

Howell entered a default judgment against Giuliani that held him liable for defamation, civil conspiracy and emotional distress after he “refused to comply with his discovery obligations,” per the August ruling.

“Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straight-forward defamation case, with the concomitant necessity of repeated court intervention,” Howell wrote in the opinion.

Giuliani told reporters outside the D.C. courthouse that he aimed to appeal the decision, according to NBC News.

The 79-year-old Republican was a federal prosecutor before he became mayor of New York in 1994.

He won accolades for his leadership in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

