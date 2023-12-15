Share
News

Jury Decides Rudy Giuliani's Fate in Georgia Defamation Case

 By Katelynn Richardson  December 15, 2023 at 2:44pm
Share

A jury determined Friday that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani owes nearly $150 million in damages to two Georgia election workers for making defamatory statements about them after the 2020 election, according to NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found Giuliani defamed Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in August.

After a four-day trial and over nine hours of deliberation, a Washington jury reached a verdict awarding the two women $148 million in damages, according to NBC News.

The amount awards $16,171,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress to Freeman, along with $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress to Moss.

Additionally, it awards $75 million to both plaintiffs for punitive damages, according to CNN.

Trending:
Biden Flying Into Fits of Rage as His Son Faces Criminal Charges: Report

The women testified they had received threats following Giuliani’s claims, according to CNN.

Do you agree with the jury’s decision?

Howell entered a default judgment against Giuliani that held him liable for defamation, civil conspiracy and emotional distress after he “refused to comply with his discovery obligations,” per the August ruling.

“Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straight-forward defamation case, with the concomitant necessity of repeated court intervention,” Howell wrote in the opinion.

Giuliani told reporters outside the D.C. courthouse that he aimed to appeal the decision, according to NBC News.

The 79-year-old Republican was a federal prosecutor before he became mayor of New York in 1994.

Related:
Coroner's Autopsy Report Reveals Matthew Perry's Cause of Death

He won accolades for his leadership in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Jury Decides Rudy Giuliani's Fate in Georgia Defamation Case
Former FBI Official Involved in 'Russiagate' Probe Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison
Major Democratic Donor Sentenced to Prison for Stealing from Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit
DeSantis Describes Moment Newsom's Wife Stepped in to Save Her Husband from Debate
Red State AG Launches Investigation Into Left-Wing Org: 'We Are Not Going to Let Missourians Be Subject to Fraud'
See more...

Conversation