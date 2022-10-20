Parler Share
News
Kevin Spacey leaves court on Thursday in New York City.
Kevin Spacey leaves court on Thursday in New York City. (Yuki Iwamura - AFP / Getty Images)

Jury Delivers Shocking Verdict in Kevin Spacey Sexual Abuse Trial

 By Jack Davis  October 20, 2022 at 4:12pm
Parler Share

A man who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse lost his civil case on Thursday in federal court.

Fellow actor Anthony Rapp had sued Spacey for $40 million, claiming he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, according to the New York Post.

The jury deliberated for a little over an hour on Thursday afternoon after a three-week trial, the Post reported.

“I’m very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said Jennifer Keller, an attorney for Spacey, according to NBC News. Spacey offered no public comment as he left the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Richard M. Steigman, one of Rapp’s lawyers, said afterward, “The jury has spoken,” according to The New York Times.

Trending:
Elementary Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Putting Girls Through Sick Game Called 'The Cave'

Rapp, who is now 50, testified that Spacey had climbed on top of him and pressed his groin into Rapp’s hip. Spacey denied the claim, Reuters reported.

Rapp told the jury the incident was the “most traumatic event” of his life.

He said he suffered from the incident even years afterward because he recalled it every time he saw Spacey in a film or on TV.

Spacey issued an apology when the allegation was first made.

“I was being encouraged to apologize, and I’ve learned a lesson … which is, never apologize for something you didn’t do,” Spacey testified, according to the Times.

Spacey’s career went downhill after accusations from multiple men that he had sexually abused them. The claims were a factor in Netflix dropping Spacey from its show “House of Cards,” according to Reuters.

Spacey faces a criminal trial in Britain next year on charges of assaults between 2005 and 2013.

Rapp went public with his allegations in 2017 during the early days of the #MeToo movement.

Keller had urged jurors to ignore the wider issues and politics that the case touched on.

Related:
Elizabeth Warren Furious as Government Entity She Helped Create Is Ruled Unconstitutional, Conservatives Cheer

“This isn’t a team sport where you’re either on the MeToo side or the other side,” she said, according to Reuters.

Keller also suggested Rapp had a long-term antipathy to Spacey and was jealous of Spacey’s success.

“Mr. Rapp is getting more attention in this trial than he has in his entire acting life,” Keller said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Michigan Family of 4 Disappear Into Thin Air, 'The Circumstances are Strange'
Jury Delivers Shocking Verdict in Kevin Spacey Sexual Abuse Trial
'God Put Me in the Right Place': Doctors Gave Man 20% Chance of Survival - He Defied Odds and Got to Thank Hero
Liz Truss Resigns After Just 44 Days as UK Prime Minister, 1 Day After Pledging the Opposite
Man Accused of Attacking Pregnant Girlfriend and Killing Unborn Child Avoids Jail Time with Plea Deal
See more...

Conversation