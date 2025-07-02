Share
Sean "Diddy" Combs appears at the premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" in Beverly Hills, California, on June 21, 2017.
Sean "Diddy" Combs appears at the premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" in Beverly Hills, California, on June 21, 2017. (Chris Pizzello - Invision - File / AP)

Jury Delivers Verdict in High Profile Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial

 By Johnathan Jones  July 2, 2025 at 8:59am
The long-awaited federal trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs concluded Tuesday with a split verdict, according to ABC News.

The jury, which was sent back for deliberations Tuesday, found Combs not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge he faced, CBS News reported.

In total, the jury deliberated for about 14 hours.

“We have reached a verdict on all counts,” a note from jurors presented just before 10 a.m. ET read, per ABC News.

Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

He was also found guilty of the same charge in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion involving both Ventura and Jane.

As Variety reported, the rapper could still face 10 years in prison for the prostitution convictions.

Federal prosecutors had accused Combs of being the leader of a criminal enterprise that trafficked women for sex with male prostitutes.

According to prosecutors, the enterprise “abused, threatened and coerced women” into drug-fueled sex acts involving the male sex workers, which Combs observed, per ABC.

The alleged parties were referred to as “freak-offs” by Combs, prosecutors with the Southern District of New York said. The federal government alleged that Combs then used threats to silence the women afterward.

Combs denied all allegations and claimed the encounters were consensual.

He admitted to violence in some of his relationships but denied sex trafficking or running any enterprise.

Attorneys for Combs said during his defense that all sex acts were consensual.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said, “He vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY.”

Agnifilo said, his client was simply “part of the swinger lifestyle.”

The defense team is pushing for Combs to be released immediately following the partial acquittal.

An attorney for Ventura issued a statement after the verdict was read.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” attorney Douglas Wigdor said.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




