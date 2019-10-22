Jury Rules Father Cannot Stop His 7-Year-Old Son's Gender Transition

A Texas jury has ruled that Jeffrey Younger cannot prevent his ex-wife from carrying out a gender transition on their 7-year-old son, James.

According to LifeSiteNews, the Monday ruling that 11 of 12 jurors agreed on means Dr. Anne Georgulas, the boy’s mother and Younger’s former wife, has “full authority” to inject their supposedly transgender child with puberty blockers.

Along with puberty blockers, the Dallas jury’s decision also reportedly gives Georgulas free reign to introduce cross-sex hormones later on, if she so decides.

Lawyers for Georgulas have emphasized their client is not currently “seeking a medical transition, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones — a treatment that Younger is concerned will be given in the near future,” according to The Texan.

At the same time, Georgulas testified Friday that she understands a “social” gender transition is usually a precursor to a “medical transition.”

Monday’s decision came after much deliberation in a lawsuit brought by Georgulas against her ex-husband.

The mother claims her child identifies as a girl who goes by “Luna,” the father claims the same child identifies as a boy who goes by “James” — the name given at birth. Today, a jury was selected to resolve the legal battle between the parents. https://t.co/iKZ8o2KEJV — The Texan (@TheTexanNews) October 15, 2019

The jury’s ruling replaced the “Joint Managing Conservatorship” of the pair’s twins with a “Sole Managing Conservatorship” in Georgulas’ favor.

In seeking a greater share of the custody over the twins, Georgulas had alleged Younger’s religious and moral objections to the 7-year-old’s transition were hurting the boy and essentially amounted to child abuse.

It’s worth noting that an overwhelming majority of the compiled scientific literature suggests Georgulas’ proposed solution of allowing her son to transition usually has little to no impact on mental health and wellness outcomes in transgender individuals.

Regardless, Younger’s former spouse was not simply asking that that he “affirm” his son’s transition, according to The Federalist — though reportedly, the jury is essentially making him do that anyway.

Georgulas’ court filings reportedly also demanded James’ father be forced to split the cost of transgender-affirming therapy and any future chemical treatment, and attend a class on transgenderism, should he want to retain visitation privileges.

“I want you to imagine having electronic communication with your son on FaceTime, and imagine that your ex-wife has dressed him as a drag queen to talk to you,” Younger said on “The Luke Macias Show” in January, according to The Daily Wire.

“He has false eyelashes and makeup. His hair has got glitter in it. He’s wearing a dress.”

“Now imagine how you would feel seeing what I believe is actual sexual abuse,” the Texas father said. “I believe this is not just emotional abuse but is the very, most fundamental form of sexual abuse, tampering with the sexual identity of a vulnerable boy.”

“Every. Single. Day. You have to see your son sexually abused, and you have to maintain your calm,” Younger added, “because the courts are not going to be fair to you. And the only way you can survive this and get your son through this alive is to calmly allow your son to be tortured right before your eyes and outlast the opposition. That’s what it’s like.”

“They’re asking me to affirm a delusion,” he concluded.

And it’s a delusion Younger claims only James’ mother is having.

In fact, a 333-page dossier compiled by Younger, his friends and his legal team suggests James only goes by the name “Luna” at his mother’s home, The Texan reported.

The document details numerous eyewitness claims that James “refuses girl’s clothes,” engages in “typically male play” and introduces himself as a boy without pressure while under his father’s care.

According to LifeSiteNews, Dallas County Judge Kim Cooks will deliver a ruling Wednesday that sets up a child support plan and makes determinations regarding the remainder of the issues brought up in the lawsuit.

