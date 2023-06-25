One of the most notorious hate crime hoaxers in the United States will soon receive another film credit.

Jussie Smollett is working as a director of an upcoming film in California, according to a TMZ report.

Smollett is collaborating with actress Vivica A. Fox in the production.

The former “Empire” cast member was photographed on the set of “The Lost Holiday” in Orange County on Thursday.

Smollett is most known for paying two Nigerian bodybuilders to play the role of white Donald Trump supporters for a staged hate crime attack in January 2019.

Smollett claimed that a pair of MAGA-hat-wearing assailants drenched him with bleach while stating “this is MAGA country” in the dark of night in downtown Chicago.

Smollett was ultimately convicted of filing five false police reports in connection to his colorful account of MAGA banditry — all charges felonies under Illinois law.

The hoaxer was booked into the Cook County Jail to serve his sentence the day of his initial conviction — only for his jail time to be stayed pending his appeal a week later.

He’s set to ultimately serve five months behind bars for his charges, unless he succeeds in overturning his conviction.

Smollett continues to assert his innocence, even as the two brothers implicated in staging the attack have pointed to him as the originator of the plot.

Smollett previously worked with Fox on “Empire,” a show that was ultimately canceled a year after his organized hoax.

Fox defended Smollett in 2021 before his conviction, expressing her desire to work with the hoaxer in the future, according to TMZ.

Smollett landed directorial work on a made-for-streaming movie produced for Black Entertainment Television last year, according to Variety.

Smollett’s film credit in “The Lost Holiday” isn’t clear.

Some legal experts believe it’s likely Smollett’s appeal of his hoax conviction could take years to run its course, according to The New York Times.

