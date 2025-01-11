Share
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured left during an October news conference; firefighters, right, battle a blaze in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured left during an October news conference, is coming under criticism as Los Angeles County is scorched by wildfires. Firefighters are pictured, right, battling a blaze in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images; Apu Gomes / Getty Images)

Just 7 Months Before Fires, Gavin Newsom Cut $101 Million in Forest Wildfire Funding

 By Jack Davis  January 11, 2025 at 10:40am
California Gov. Gavin Newsom cut spending on wildfire and forest resilience by $101 million seven months before fires began to rage around Los Angeles, according to a new report.

And his director of communications wasn’t happy to see the information published.

Newsom has come under fire from President-elect Donald Trump for his handling of the disaster.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

In another Truth Social post, Trump slammed Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as well as President Joe Biden’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and Karen Bass….And Biden’s FEMA has no money — all wasted on the Green New Scam! L.A. is a total wipeout!!!”

A new report from Newsweek, citing information from the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, has revealed that Newsom cut various wildfire programs in the current California budget for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

Among the cuts Newsweek reported in the budget Newsom signed in June:

Newsom took $5 million away from the department’s vegetation control performed by the California National Guard.

Agencies that promote wildfire resilience lost $28 million in the budget line that funds their efforts.

A program to encourage good forest management practices was cut by $4 million.

A pilot project to make homes more resilient to wildfires took a $12 million cut.

Funds to monitor fires and promote research were sliced by $8 million, Newsweek reported.

Newsom also cut funds for an interagency data hub for forest management by $3 million.

However, the Newsweek report said that Cal Fire spending had risen from $1.1 billion in 2014 to $3 billion in 2023.

Izzy Gardon, Newsom’s director of communications, defended the governor, according to Fox News. Gardon called reporting on the cuts a “ridiculous lie.”

“The governor has doubled the size of our firefighting army, built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet and the state has increased the forest management ten-fold since he took office,” Gardon said.

“Facts matter,” Gardon said.

However, according to Fox, Gardon’s “office attached statistics that refer to the overall increase in spending and personnel over a number of years since he took office in 2019, as opposed to commenting on the most recent cuts.”

Newsom, who was re-elected in 2022, is term-limited to leave office in 2027.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
