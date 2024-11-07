It Just Became Official: Trump Swept All Major Swing States

With Donald Trump declared the victor in Arizona on Wednesday night, it became official: All of the major swing states have been called for the Republican candidate.

Decision Desk HQ called the state for Trump at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, becoming the last of the six major dominoes to fall.

With 73 percent of the vote counted, Trump led with 52.1 percent of the vote and over 1.26 million popular votes in Arizona.

Harris, meanwhile, had 47.0 percent and 1.14 million in the state.

With Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, Trump sits at 306 in the Electoral College — his tally of votes won back in 2016.

However, it’s likely to exceed that when the Electoral College meets in mid-December, since two faithless electors cast their votes for other candidates in 2016, giving Trump 304 total in his race against Hillary Clinton.

While Nevada’s six electoral votes remain out with 88 percent of the vote counted, it wasn’t considered one of the “big six” that both candidates were eyeing.

Along with two other Sun Belt states — Georgia and North Carolina — Arizona was considered a must-hold for Trump. He could win, pundits said, if he took those and one of the so-called “blue wall” states — Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.

That strategy was more or less blown out of the water by the fact that the “blue wall” was anything but, with all three states already being called for the GOP nominee in the early hours of Wednesday morning, along with Georgia and North Carolina.

The race to replace retiring independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is still undecided in The Grand Canyon State. Republican nominee Kari Lake, a former gubernatorial nominee and television anchor, still trails Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

According to Decision Desk HQ’s tallies, Gallego has a 50.2 to 47.7 percent lead over Lake. Republicans already have control of the upper chamber with 52 Senate seats, having picked up three seats in Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.

