President Joe Biden’s Justice Department was prepared to use “deadly force” during the August 2022 FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s south Florida club and home, according to a report.

New documents obtained and shared on the social media platform X purport to show agents were not only authorized to use their firearms at the Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club owned by Trump but had staged medical personnel to treat anyone who might have been wounded.

No shots were fired when a search warrant was executed during the unprecedented Aug. 8, 2022, raid of the home of a former president during the beginning of the federal government’s classified documents investigation.

But the DOJ was apparently ready to open fire on anyone who stood in its way in what reads as though it could have been a Waco-like siege.

Julie Kelly with RealClear Investigations shared unsealed documents relating to instructions agents were given before they raided Mar-a-Lago.

One such document declared, “Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary …”

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case–I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing. FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

It added that agents “planned to bring ‘Standard Issue Weapon[s],’ ‘Ammo,’ ‘Handcuffs,’ and ‘medium and large sized bolt cutters,’ but they were instructed to wear ‘unmarked polo or collared shirts’ and to keep ‘law enforcement equipment concealed.’”

Another document shared by Kelly purported to show agents were told to be cautious that media cameras might be present.

It added that they should also prepare for a firefight with Trump and his Secret Service detail.

Oh my God Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary. They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks. Gestapo pic.twitter.com/ViWahRIpTL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

“Should [Trump] arrive at [Mar-a-Lago], [federal agents] will be prepared to engage with [Trump] and [Secret Service] Security Team.”

Two medics were also on-scene for “HANDLING OF INJURED” while an area hospital was indemnified for anyone who might have been wounded.

The FBI calculated the drive time to the hospital from Trump’s exclusive home and resort was 18 minutes.

Additionally, per Kelly, agents were given directives on when to use “deadly force.”

Here is the use of deadly force instructions attached to the FBI’s operational instructions. Head of Washington FBI field office when this was executed: Steven D’Antuono. Recall who authorized the raid: Merrick Garland The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his… pic.twitter.com/XHHLDYqWgV — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

In the event Trump tried to flee, federal agents were told to hold fire unless he posed a danger to them.

A document obtained by Kelly read, “Deadly force should not be used against persons whose actions are a threat solely to themselves or property unless an individual poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others in close proximity.”

Trump was not home on the day of the raid.

Kelly’s reporting caught the attention of House Republicans but has not been independently verified by The Western Journal.

The documents obtained by Kelly were reportedly unsealed on Tuesday by Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the classified documents case against the former president.

