Path 27
Commentary

Just as Biden's Afghanistan Nightmare Couldn't Possibly Get Any Worse, Taliban Stumbles Upon It

 By Cameron Arcand  August 14, 2021 at 1:16pm
Path 27

President Joe Biden’s decision to pull the remaining troops out of Afghanistan is considered to be a disaster, unless you’re a member of the Taliban.

As the terrorist group continues to take control of Afghan provinces as United States forces leave, it is beginning to gather precious military equipment.

Black Hawk helicopters and other military aircraft were reportedly taken from the Afghan National Security Forces, which relies heavily on the U.S. for training and reinforcements.

Trending:
Horror as Sane Man Forced Into Hawaii State Mental Hospital, Declared Psychotic and Delusional After Trying to Tell Staff They Made a Mistake

These helicopters are considered to be “unflyable,” according to Defense One, but the Pentagon is not confirming that the seizure took place.

“We are always worried about U.S. equipment that could fall into an adversaries’ hands,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday, Defense One reported. “What actions we might take to prevent that or to forestall it, I just simply won’t speculate about today.”

“I’m not going to speculate about … the destruction of property,” he later added. “Going forward, we are going to continue to stay focused on making sure they have the capabilities to use in the field.”

A video shared on Twitter shows the Taliban possibly taking a Mi-24 attack helicopter that was provided to the Afghan military by India, according to India Today.

Thankfully, the rotor blades of the helicopter appear to be missing, yet there is room for speculation in terms of the Taliban’s capabilities to repair and replace parts.

Related:
Biden's Failure Explodes as Nearly 70% Disapprove of His Handling of Afghanistan: Poll

Regardless, the Taliban is easily gaining ground once again in the country, with Afghan capital Kabul expected to be taken over within the next few days.

The Biden administration’s execution of troop withdrawal has been so sloppy that it allowed for two decades of work to be undone in hours.

Instead of simply continuing the passive occupation in the region, American troops, along with Afghan troops and civilians, are now at a far greater risk of being in the crosshairs of combat with the Taliban.

Biden’s recklessness has left America’s Afghan allies quaking in their boots, and it will now be an uphill battle to restore some semblance of stability in the region.

While the intention was to stop putting American soldiers at risk, the mission has tragically backfired.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Just as Biden's Afghanistan Nightmare Couldn't Possibly Get Any Worse, Taliban Stumbles Upon It
Month Before Recall, Unthinkable Move from Newsom Is Being Called a 'Death Wish'
Biden Admits Keystone Cancellation Was Political, Needlessly Killed Thousands of Union Jobs
Young Not Stupid: Meet One of the Leading Contenders to Unseat Gavin Newsom in California
Chicago Cops Turn Their Backs on Lightfoot After Officer Killed During Bloody Weekend
See more...

Conversation