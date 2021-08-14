President Joe Biden’s decision to pull the remaining troops out of Afghanistan is considered to be a disaster, unless you’re a member of the Taliban.

As the terrorist group continues to take control of Afghan provinces as United States forces leave, it is beginning to gather precious military equipment.

Black Hawk helicopters and other military aircraft were reportedly taken from the Afghan National Security Forces, which relies heavily on the U.S. for training and reinforcements.

These helicopters are considered to be “unflyable,” according to Defense One, but the Pentagon is not confirming that the seizure took place.

“We are always worried about U.S. equipment that could fall into an adversaries’ hands,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday, Defense One reported. “What actions we might take to prevent that or to forestall it, I just simply won’t speculate about today.”

“I’m not going to speculate about … the destruction of property,” he later added. “Going forward, we are going to continue to stay focused on making sure they have the capabilities to use in the field.”

A video shared on Twitter shows the Taliban possibly taking a Mi-24 attack helicopter that was provided to the Afghan military by India, according to India Today.

Location at Kunduz confirmed (36.66575, 68.91244) 14 July @planet satellite image (below) shows Mi-35 with rotor blades attached. 10 August @Maxar image confirms Mi-35 still in place yesterday but rotor blades removed – possibly to further disable it from future use. pic.twitter.com/GLaUAiQ8e2 — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) August 11, 2021

#Taliban reportedly shown with another non-operational #Afghanistan Air Force helicopter#US supplied Bell MD-530F ‘289’ was damaged in emergency landing in Bolan area, ​​Helmand province 29 July.https://t.co/m9zzvp5BkB pic.twitter.com/xFiuPAjaNa — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) August 13, 2021

Thankfully, the rotor blades of the helicopter appear to be missing, yet there is room for speculation in terms of the Taliban’s capabilities to repair and replace parts.

Regardless, the Taliban is easily gaining ground once again in the country, with Afghan capital Kabul expected to be taken over within the next few days.

The Biden administration’s execution of troop withdrawal has been so sloppy that it allowed for two decades of work to be undone in hours.

Instead of simply continuing the passive occupation in the region, American troops, along with Afghan troops and civilians, are now at a far greater risk of being in the crosshairs of combat with the Taliban.

Afghanistan update: •Taliban on outskirts of Kabul.

•U.S. thinks Kabul could fall within 3 days.

•U.S. pulling personnel over next 36 hours.

•U.S. pleading for salvage of Embassy.

•Sensitive documents being destroyed.

•Fears of U.S. troops & Taliban clashing. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 14, 2021

Biden’s recklessness has left America’s Afghan allies quaking in their boots, and it will now be an uphill battle to restore some semblance of stability in the region.

While the intention was to stop putting American soldiers at risk, the mission has tragically backfired.

