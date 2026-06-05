JUST IN: 'Chicago' Bears Confirm They're Moving to Indiana

The Chicago Bears will soon have a rather awkward problem.

They will still be called the Chicago Bears, but they will no longer play in Chicago.

In fact, they will no longer even play in Illinois.

The franchise announced Friday morning that it is moving forward with plans to build a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, just across the state line from Chicago.

The team released a statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren explaining the decision to leave the city and state:

STATEMENT FROM CHICAGO BEARS CHAIRMAN GEORGE H. MCCASKEY AND PRESIDENT & CEO KEVIN WARREN Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected. We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.

Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/U4lHzSV8Zv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2026

The Chicago Bears just informed Illinois that they are taking one of the state’s most recognizable institutions to a red state that can now collect revenue from multiple NFL franchises.

That is a more stunning failure than usual for Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, far-left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the political leaders who spent years fumbling negotiations to get a deal done for sports fans and a team that is synonymous with the Windy City.

The Bears made it clear for years that they wanted a modern stadium, and they were flexible.

Business-friendly Indiana ended up with a sweetheart of a deal.

It is truly remarkable that one of the NFL’s founding franchises is leaving the state it has called home for a century.

Again, Indiana already has an NFL team in Indianapolis, and now it will have two.

Cities and states that value their sports franchises generally find a way to keep them.

That doesn’t mean giving owners everything they want, but it does mean treating negotiations that affect your citizens and their fandom as a priority.

Far-left Seattle learned that lesson the hard way when the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City over the same issue.

Today, Oklahoma City is building a massive new arena for the Thunder while Seattle sports fans continue to gripe bitterly every NBA season about what could have been.

Chicago apparently learned nothing from that and other examples, and that should embarrass officials in Illinois to no end.

Pritzker, who many believe has ambitions in Washington, couldn’t even cut a deal to keep one of America’s most storied NFL franchises in Illinois.

Chicago was known arguably for three things: pizza, weekend body counts, and the Bears.

The city will now only have murders and food.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.