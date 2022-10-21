Parler Share
Lifestyle

'There Was Just Constant Screaming': Wife Escapes After Husband Allegedly Kidnaps, Stabs and Buries Her Alive

 By Amanda Thomason  October 21, 2022 at 1:58pm
Parler Share

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, residents of a home on Stedman Road in Lacey, Washington, were woken by loud banging at their front door, according to a news release from the Lacey Police Department.

They opened it to find a woman who was dirty, severely bruised and stabbed, with duct tape still clinging to her. She begged them for help, saying that her estranged husband was trying to kill her.

When police officers arrived, 42-year-old Young An threw herself at them and begged for help.

“When Young realized the deputy was law enforcement, she sprinted at them, screaming and crying for help,” the probable cause statement read, according to Fox News. “She grabbed onto the deputy frantically and said, ‘My husband is trying to kill me. Help me.'”

And she had quite a harrowing story to tell.

Trending:
Watch: Donna Brazile Loses it After Chris Christie Hits Her with Facts on Jan. 6 Committee

Young, who lived seven miles away, said she and her husband were not on good terms, and they’d been going through a divorce. At some point, she had had a domestic violence protection order against her husband, Chae An, 53 — but it had been rescinded.

Although the two were estranged, Chae occasionally visited the house to do laundry, she said. At some point over the weekend, though, he attacked Young, using duct tape to bind her hands behind her back, she told police.

In spite of that, Young was able to use her Apple watch to dial 911 before she said her husband smashed it.

“There was just constant screaming, and it was unknown if it was medical or not,” court documents regarding the call said.

The dispatcher heard screaming, a struggle, banging and a barking dog, and then, most ominous of all, silence.

Police headed to the residence, but by the time they got there, no one was home. Within minutes of officers arriving, the couple’s children and one of Young’s friends showed up, with the children saying the couple had just been home and the friend saying she had gotten an emergency text notification from Young.

Police circulated a missing persons flyer warning locals not to approach the couple if they spotted either one.



Meanwhile, according to court documents, Chae allegedly had loaded his wife up in the Dodge Caravan and was taking her to a secluded spot in the woods, where he put her under a heavy tree and threw dirt over her.

Related:
Watch: First for MLB Postseason, Brothers Face Off as Pitcher and Batter - Father Looks Torn Between Them

And there she waited for hours until she managed to work off some of her bindings and made a run for it, eventually ending up at the home on Stedman Road.

Once she was safe and taken to the hospital, the search was still on for her husband. Thankfully, an early morning hiker spotted the Caravan and called police, who were able to find Chae still on the scene.

They said they also found a fresh “grave type” hole with duct tape, some of Young’s hair and a demolished Apple watch.



Chae An has been charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree domestic violence kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder, and is being held without bail at the Thurston County Jail.

Many cases like this one get too little attention too late. Thankfully, Young An was quick on her feet and managed to get away.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




'There Was Just Constant Screaming': Wife Escapes After Husband Allegedly Kidnaps, Stabs and Buries Her Alive
Woman Seeks Justice After Homeless Man Living in Park Allegedly Attacks Her, Kills Her Dog
Two Detained After 8 Dogs Jump from House Window, Terrorize Neighborhood and Attack Teens and Toddler
What a Hoot: Halloween Animal Seen Taking to the Skies 'Riding' Child's Toy
Friends Survive Rough Water, Sharks, Jellyfish and Hypothermia After Fishing Trip Goes Horribly Wrong
See more...

Conversation