Just Days After Whitmer's Travel Warning, Top Aide Posts Pictures That Light a Firestorm

By Jack Davis
Published April 11, 2021 at 11:39am
First, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Michigan residents that traveling to Florida was to be avoided due to the dangers of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Then, a top aide went vacationing in the Sunshine State and posted pictures of the trip that were pulled down from social media after her trip was revealed.

Tricia Foster, the state’s chief operating officer, made no secret of her trip to Siesta Key.

She posted pictures on Facebook, which were later removed but not until after they were publicized by Breitbart.

Screenshots of text messages about the trip were also posted by Breitbart and The Detroit News.

“Warnings ‘are for thee… not for we,’” commented Tori Sachs, the executive director for Michigan Rising Action.

Are you sick of all these hypocritical liberals?

A Whitmer spokesman slammed Breitbart as the governor’s response.

“This is a partisan attack from a garbage white nationalist website,” spokesman Bobby Leddy said in a statement, according to The Detroit News.

“Trish Foster is fully recovered from COVID and fully vaccinated,” Leddy said.

He said the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have loosened restrictions on travel.

However, on April 2, Whitmer had said that because Michigan’s COVID-19 rates are spiking, travel to Florida should be avoided.

Whitmer is also calling on Michigan high schools to offer only remote learning, asking for a two-week pause for youth sports and asking residents to avoid indoor dining.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
