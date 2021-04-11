First, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Michigan residents that traveling to Florida was to be avoided due to the dangers of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Then, a top aide went vacationing in the Sunshine State and posted pictures of the trip that were pulled down from social media after her trip was revealed.

Tricia Foster, the state’s chief operating officer, made no secret of her trip to Siesta Key.

She posted pictures on Facebook, which were later removed but not until after they were publicized by Breitbart.

Michigan Gov Whitmer’s Chief Operating Officer, Tricia Foster, posted FB pics from Florida beach. Whitmer told residents not to travel for Spring Break Next? pic.twitter.com/fJICP55NAg — Dr Kazoo (@kgopinion) April 10, 2021

Screenshots of text messages about the trip were also posted by Breitbart and The Detroit News.

“Warnings ‘are for thee… not for we,’” commented Tori Sachs, the executive director for Michigan Rising Action.

And yet no word from Whitmer about Top Aid Tricia Foster taking selfies maskless and partying in Siesta Key today. Some Pandemic eh? They don’t seem worried at all hmmm?

WTAF https://t.co/ohKEAhQJtQ — Abbey Bach (@AbbeyBach1) April 11, 2021

Is @GovWhitmer asking #triciafoster and her family to quarantine in #Florida for 14 days because she traveled for #SpringBreak during a surge of the #coronavirus #pandemic in #Michigan? — Confused American (@hollohead) April 11, 2021

A Whitmer spokesman slammed Breitbart as the governor’s response.

“This is a partisan attack from a garbage white nationalist website,” spokesman Bobby Leddy said in a statement, according to The Detroit News.

“Trish Foster is fully recovered from COVID and fully vaccinated,” Leddy said.

He said the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have loosened restrictions on travel.

However, on April 2, Whitmer had said that because Michigan’s COVID-19 rates are spiking, travel to Florida should be avoided.

Whitmer is also calling on Michigan high schools to offer only remote learning, asking for a two-week pause for youth sports and asking residents to avoid indoor dining.

