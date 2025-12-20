Just In: Epstein File Dump Features Bill Clinton Next to Redacted 'Victims and/or Minors' in Multiple Pics

Former President Bill Clinton took a starring role in Friday’s data dump from the Department of Justice as it released more of its documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Clinton was pictured swimming with convicted sex trafficking felon Ghislaine Maxwell and a woman whose face was redacted, according to the Daily Mail.

The files also included images of Clinton with individuals whose faces were redacted and with Michael Jackson, the Mail reported.

“Photos or depictions of Bill Clinton are all over the DOJ data dump of the Epstein Transparency Files Act,” journalist Andy Ngo posted on X.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 before he could be tried on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was convicted on sex trafficking charges and is in prison.

“Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors. Here is a picture of Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a redacted individual,” Abigail Jackson posted on X.

In one image from the Epstein files, Bill Clinton was seen with actor Kevin Spacey.

An image of a grinning former president in a red hoodie next to a woman whose face was redacted was also released.

In releasing the images, no dates or context were given.

As noted by the Associated Press, the Justice Department said that about 1,200 people have been identified as either victims of Epstein or family members of victims.

The Justice Department said personally identifiable information about victims was redacted, as was information that could jeopardize ongoing investigations and information illustrating child sexual abuse.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, Clinton’s various representatives have said Clinton knew Epstein at one time, but severed connections after allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls emerged.

A representative of Clinton has said the former president took four trips on Epstein’s private jet and visited Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse as part of the Clinton Foundation’s work.

Clinton has insisted his Secret Service detail was with him on every occasion.

