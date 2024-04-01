Former star NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in the south Florida home of a family member on Monday morning, according to reports.

The 35-year-old was found at the home of his grandmother, Adaline Davis, who lives in Southwest Ranches, Florida, WSVN reported.

No cause of death was immediately available, but the outlet reported, police said that Davis “was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.”

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, had been retired since the beginning of the 2018 season when he was in his second game with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis retired at halftime with his team trialing to the Los Angeles Chargers. He walked away in street clothes and reportedly told coaches as he left the game that he’d simply had enough of professional football.

He was ridiculed by some while others questioned his mental health.

Less than a year later, he told ESPN that he was doing better than ever and that he’d simply made a decision that had been weighing on him.

“Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something,” Davis said. “But I was actually fine. I was totally fine.”

He added, “And I’m totally fine today.”

Davis then recalled that after a routine tackle, something felt off to him.

He said he told his teammates, “I don’t feel right.”

After a short time on the bench, Davis told his coaches, “I’m done” and headed for the locker room.

Once there, he sent a text message to his wife that read, “Babe I’m done. I’m hanging up my cleats. I don’t want to put my body through this anymore.”

He never saw a football field again.

Before his short stint in Buffalo, Davis spent most of his career in the backfield for the Indianapolis Colts.

He was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins but only stayed with the franchise for three seasons.

The star player ended his NFL career with 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, four forced fumbles and one touchdown.

Davis played three seasons at the University of Illinois, leaving for the league before what would have been his senior season.

