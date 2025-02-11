Just In: Ft. Bragg Is Officially Back as Hegseth Kicks George Floyd Renaming to the Curb

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reversed the DEI-triggered name change of a North Carolina military base in Fayetteville, renaming Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg.

In 2023, former President Joe Biden changed the name as part of a sweeping initiative to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders.

The move was one of many cowardly actions Biden took to bend the knee to Black Lives Matter mobs who rioted nationwide in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Previously, the base was named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

On Monday, Hegseth changed the name back to Fort Bragg, but in honor of a different Bragg.

“The new name pays tribute to Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge,” Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot said in a statement.

“Bragg is back!” the Defense Secretary declared in an X post Monday after signing the directive.

Bragg is back! I just signed a memorandum reversing the naming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg. pic.twitter.com/EGgZNHK72x — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) February 11, 2025

Just to underscore how wasteful performative leftist cancel culture is, it cost taxpayers $8 million to rename Fort Bragg, according to the New York Post.

On the campaign trail last year, President Donald Trump vowed to reverse Biden’s absurd name change.

“Should we turn the name Fort Liberty, back to Fort Bragg?” Trump asked attendees at a MAGA rally in North Carolina in October 2024.

“Right, so here’s what we do: We get elected, I’m doing it,” he promised.

The BLM-fueled renaming frenzy — as well as the group’s disgraceful destruction of historical monuments — was part of an insidious crusade to erase American history.

For Columbus Day, leftist rioters vandalized the Abraham Lincoln statue outside the Chicago History Museum. Though Lincoln is regarded as one of the greatest American leaders for his role in leading the Union during the Civil War, leftists now call him a white supremacist. In… pic.twitter.com/WI0neNdW88 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2024

The Falls Church School Board voted to take Thomas Jefferson‘s name off of Thomas Jefferson Elementary. The school announced it in the tweet below and then deleted the tweet when people criticized the decision. Just a monumental display of cowardice all around. Truly impressive. pic.twitter.com/JJyuJxYYNn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 9, 2020

With Trump back in office, there has been a dramatic cultural shift toward the right after years of left-wing hysteria and extremism.

While Democrats and other Trump-haters disingenuously whine and moan about the changes he’s making, the president’s soaring approval numbers tell the real story.

