Just In: Harvey Weinstein Slapped with Shocking Health Diagnosis

A rare form of cancer is brewing within the bones of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, according to a new report.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood’s highest-flying producers until the #MeToo movement laid him low.

NBC is reporting that Weinstein is being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia at Rikers Island in New York City. It based its report on sources it did not name.

A report from CNN said that a source it did not name confirmed to it that Weinstein has bone marrow cancer.

JUST IN – Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic bone cancer — NBC -QEPD pic.twitter.com/oZOKdCfvcn — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) October 22, 2024

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a rare form of cancer of the bone marrow, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease is not necessarily fatal, it said.

Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery last month to address excess fluid in his lungs and heart.

In July, COVID-19 and double pneumonia sent Weinstein to the hospital.

Have you been following the controversies surrounding Harvery Weinstein? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on sexual abuse charges was tossed out after an appeals court ruled that the trial court judge allowed testimony against Weinstein that had nothing to do with the charges against him.

He had been scheduled for a retrial in November.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of rape in California

Along with his past convictions, Weinstein has been charged with the first-degree performance of a criminal sexual act dating back to 2006

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to that charge, according to the New York Post.

Weinstein’s representatives would not confirm nor deny the report about his health.

pic.twitter.com/FvDhq7vzzR

Who remembers when Michelle Obama said that Harvey Weinstein is a “wonderful human being, a good friend, and just a powerhouse?” — Mr. Nobody (@MmisterNobody) October 20, 2024

“Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Weinstein, said in a statement, according to Variety.

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.