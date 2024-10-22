Share
Just In: Harvey Weinstein Slapped with Shocking Health Diagnosis

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2024 at 6:13am
A rare form of cancer is brewing within the bones of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, according to a new report.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood’s highest-flying producers until the #MeToo movement laid him low.

NBC is reporting that Weinstein is being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia at Rikers Island in New York City. It based its report on sources it did not name.

A report from CNN said that a source it did not name confirmed to it that Weinstein has bone marrow cancer.

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a rare form of cancer of the bone marrow, according to the Mayo Clinic.  The disease is not necessarily fatal, it said.

Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery last month to address excess fluid in his lungs and heart.

In July,  COVID-19 and double pneumonia sent Weinstein to the hospital.

Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on sexual abuse charges was tossed out after an appeals court ruled that the trial court judge allowed testimony against Weinstein that had nothing to do with the charges against him.

He had been scheduled for a retrial in November.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of rape in California

Along with his past convictions, Weinstein has been charged with the first-degree performance of a criminal sexual act dating back to 2006

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to that charge, according to the New York Post.

Weinstein’s representatives would not confirm nor deny the report about his health.

“Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Weinstein, said in a statement, according to Variety.

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
