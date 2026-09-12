'Just Because They Hated Guns': Trump Pardons Sailor Biden's ATF Put Away for 20 Years Over a Toy Gun

President Donald Trump issued a pardon to a Navy sailor Friday who was convicted on charges over collectible items such as a toy gun by the Biden administration.

Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, an active duty petty officer first class with the United States Navy, was arrested after a 2022 raid carried out by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Following a trial, in which pro-Second Amendment organizations accused ATF of tampering with evidence, Adamiak was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“The Biden administration basically just wanted to make an example out of someone, they picked this poor guy and basically threw the book at him and none of it was even factually substantiated and the government just lied,” SAF Senior Director of Legal Operations Bill Sack told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“So it was incredibly corrupt, incredible bastardization of the justice system under Biden just because they hated guns.”

The devices in question were inert RPGs that had holes drilled into their receivers and were stripped of internal parts, according to SAF.

“This is the day Tate and his family have fought for since his conviction 2023,” Second Amendment Foundation Investigative Journalism Project editor Lee Williams said in a statement released by the group.

“We have reported on this case on an almost weekly basis since his conviction and covered every angle of the story.”

“In no way, shape or form did Tate deserve to be arrested, much less convicted for owning what are considered merely toy firearms,” Williams continued.

“We are extremely thankful the administration saw an opportunity to right a wrong and are grateful Tate is now headed home to be with his family.”

Gun Owners of America (GOA) reported Friday three other people were also pardoned for NFA-related convictions by Trump.

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