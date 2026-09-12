Share
News
President Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee midterm convention in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026.
President Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee midterm convention in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

'Just Because They Hated Guns': Trump Pardons Sailor Biden's ATF Put Away for 20 Years Over a Toy Gun

 By Harold Hutchison  September 12, 2026 at 11:05am
Share

President Donald Trump issued a pardon to a Navy sailor Friday who was convicted on charges over collectible items such as a toy gun by the Biden administration.

Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, an active duty petty officer first class with the United States Navy, was arrested after a 2022 raid carried out by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Following a trial, in which pro-Second Amendment organizations accused ATF of tampering with evidence, Adamiak was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“The Biden administration basically just wanted to make an example out of someone, they picked this poor guy and basically threw the book at him and none of it was even factually substantiated and the government just lied,” SAF Senior Director of Legal Operations Bill Sack told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“So it was incredibly corrupt, incredible bastardization of the justice system under Biden just because they hated guns.”

The devices in question were inert RPGs that had holes drilled into their receivers and were stripped of internal parts, according to SAF.

“This is the day Tate and his family have fought for since his conviction 2023,” Second Amendment Foundation Investigative Journalism Project editor Lee Williams said in a statement released by the group.

“We have reported on this case on an almost weekly basis since his conviction and covered every angle of the story.”

“In no way, shape or form did Tate deserve to be arrested, much less convicted for owning what are considered merely toy firearms,” Williams continued.

“We are extremely thankful the administration saw an opportunity to right a wrong and are grateful Tate is now headed home to be with his family.”

Gun Owners of America (GOA) reported Friday three other people were also pardoned for NFA-related convictions by Trump.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




'Just Because They Hated Guns': Trump Pardons Sailor Biden's ATF Put Away for 20 Years Over a Toy Gun
Liberal Donors, Corporate Interests Conspire to Help Left-Leaning Republicans in Deep Red Wyoming
The First Building to Fall on 9/11 Was a Church: That and What Came After Were the Result of a Spiritual Battle
Secret Docs Reveal 9/11 Toxic Exposure Cover Up by New York Officials
The 'Jumper' Victims of 9/11 Deserve to Have Their Stories Heard: And Yet They've Been Erased by the Media
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation